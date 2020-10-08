Pressley's putaways spark No. 2 Baylor past scrappy Sooners, 3-2

Sometimes Baylor just needs Yossi to be Yossi.
The Bears are certainly glad she’s on their side.
Yossi, of course, is Yossiana Pressley, the reigning national and Big 12 player of the year for the No. 2-ranked Baylor volleyball team. Pressley uncorked two of her fiercest fastballs on her final two swings, and the scrappy Oklahoma Sooners couldn’t dig out the second of those on match point. Pressley’s 22nd kill of the night helped the Bears fend off an earnest upset effort by the Sooners, 25-16, 25-13, 17-25, 22-25, 15-13, in Big 12 action Thursday night at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor improved to 4-1 with its fourth consecutive win, but it didn’t come without a serious fight.
“Oklahoma made some adjustments, and we were just slow to adjust to their adjustments,” Baylor setter Callie Williams said. “I think we got into a little bit of a passing lull, and we struggled to side-out and they were able to get on some runs and we weren’t getting on runs. Luckily, we were able to turn it around in the fifth set a little bit and come out with a win. But we’re definitely looking forward to making some changes and playing better tomorrow.”
Baylor appeared poised to sweep the Sooners out of the gym in the first two sets. The Bears had their offense clicking, hitting an efficient .333 in the first set and an even-better .485 in the second.
But the winds of change sweep wildly in Oklahoma, and the Sooners stood up and averted Baylor’s violent trajectory. In the third set, Oklahoma started to climb its way back into the match. Hitters like Guewe Diouf and Sarah Sanders started to locate some holes in Baylor’s defense, and the Bears also helped out OU (0-3) with some careless giveaways. Baylor committed 12 service errors for the match, nine of which came in the third and fourth sets.
But it wasn’t just the occasionally stray serve into the net that worked against Baylor during that stretch. Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre was frustrated with his team’s passing and blocking, and said that the Bears were “horrifically slow” to pick up OU’s tips.
“We haven’t found our identity yet as a team. We know what Baylor volleyball is like, during some of the grind times,” McGuyre said. “We’re not there yet.”
Oklahoma captured the third set, 25-17, when Pressley sailed a spike out of bounds on set point. The Bears picked up their play a bit in the fourth, but still couldn’t withstand the Sooners’ burgeoning momentum. Baylor pulled to within 20-19 late in the set on a sneaky spike dump from setter Callie Williams. But then Marieke van der Mark punched a spike wide and out of bounds, and Cassie Davis made an errant pass attempt on an OU return. The Sooners eventually won the set, 25-22, on a Diouf kill.
So now the window to a potential upset wasn’t just cracked for the Sooners, but rather wide open. And Oklahoma pushed Baylor right to the edge. In the fifth set, the teams swapped the lead back and forth, and were tied at 13 following a Diouf thumper through a block attempt of McGhee.
So, who would blink first? Oklahoma, by an eyelash.
Van der Mark, a 6-foot-5 human energy drink, gave the Bears the lead for good with a kill down the line. Then on match point, Pressley elevated to her lofty perch above the net and smacked a spike that might’ve broke the radar gun had there been one in the building. Amazingly, OU’s Keyton Kinley — the two-time Big 12 libero of the year — laid out for a sprawling dig to extend the volley. Moments later, Pressley got another chance, though, and this time she put the point away to close out the match.
“Always like having her on our side,” McGuyre said. “We all know she’s not back to her form of last year yet, but winners win. Yossi’s a winner, and you find a way in that fifth set. I love how she’s carrying the team emotionally right now, whereas last year and the year before she was carrying the team physically. But at the end, she did both. I think it’s great when athletes are able to find that second gear when it’s needed.”
You don’t have to always hit them where they ain’t as long as you hit ‘em hard enough.
When Baylor is swinging away from all angles, not many teams can withstand that kind of barrage. To borrow a boxing analogy, the outside hitters’ cuts are like the roundhouse punches, while the middle blocker’s punches are the body blows that can leave an opponent reeling.
For Baylor, Pressley and Kara McGhee both bring the knockout punches.
In the first two sets, the Sooners simply couldn’t hold up against the kind of onslaught that Pressley and McGhee unleashed. McGhee’s powerful pummels in the middle often came on free swings, with nary a blocker in sight — and they reached the floor in rapid fashion. Some of McGhee’s opportunities arose because of the attention commanded by Pressley, who can still soar higher than 99 percent of the players in the country even with an injured hamstring.
But Baylor was missing one of its big hitters, transfer Lauren Harrison, who was out with a concussion after taking a ricochet of one of her own swings off the head in practice. McGuyre said Harrison would have been a “focal point” of the team’s strategy against the Sooners, and not having her available worked against the Bears.
Diouf, a fearsome freshman, had 20 kills for OU, while Sanders added 14 and Sanaa Dotson — daughter of former Baylor football great Santana Dotson — added 13.
Pressley’s first kill of the night put her at 1,500 for her career, and she added 21 more for good measure. McGhee went for 14 kills, while Williams had 48 assists, seven digs and put down six kills in eight attempts.
Baylor will try to complete the season sweep of Oklahoma on Friday, but McGuyre suspects it’ll be another tussle. What he most wants to see from his team, however, is a more complete effort.
“It was a discouraging way to finish. The only positive is that it looks like a W five weeks from now,” the coach said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!