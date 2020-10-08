Pressley's putaways spark No. 2 Baylor past scrappy Sooners, 3-2

So now the window to a potential upset wasn’t just cracked for the Sooners, but rather wide open. And Oklahoma pushed Baylor right to the edge. In the fifth set, the teams swapped the lead back and forth, and were tied at 13 following a Diouf thumper through a block attempt of McGhee.

So, who would blink first? Oklahoma, by an eyelash.

Van der Mark, a 6-foot-5 human energy drink, gave the Bears the lead for good with a kill down the line. Then on match point, Pressley elevated to her lofty perch above the net and smacked a spike that might’ve broke the radar gun had there been one in the building. Amazingly, OU’s Keyton Kinley — the two-time Big 12 libero of the year — laid out for a sprawling dig to extend the volley. Moments later, Pressley got another chance, though, and this time she put the point away to close out the match.

“Always like having her on our side,” McGuyre said. “We all know she’s not back to her form of last year yet, but winners win. Yossi’s a winner, and you find a way in that fifth set. I love how she’s carrying the team emotionally right now, whereas last year and the year before she was carrying the team physically. But at the end, she did both. I think it’s great when athletes are able to find that second gear when it’s needed.”