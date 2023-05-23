The athletes on the Baylor track and field team are basically split on the scope of this week’s NCAA West Prelims in Sacramento, Calif.

It’s either the most pressure-packed meet of the season, or else there’s no pressure at all.

It might be understandable why they’re conflicted. This meet, colloquially called the “regional meet” since the old days when it actually had regional in the title, prompts a different mindset from athletes. For once, winning isn’t the most important thing.

Again, these are prelims. So, the mindset becomes survive and advance. Race the man, not the clock. Get through and move forward, however you have to do it.

After all, as Baylor head coach Michael Ford says, “You can’t get to Austin without going through Sacramento.”

Ford’s geography isn’t wrong. In order to qualify for next month’s NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, competitors must finish in the top 12 in their respective events at either the NCAA West Prelims in Sacramento or the NCAA East Prelims in Jacksonville, Fla.

Top 12 seems doable for plenty of Baylor athletes, but remember, they’re still going against half of the best athletes in the country.

“I don’t think there’s any pressure, because we’ve been working,” said junior sprinter Demar Francis of Jamaica. “For indoors, it’s kind of the same thing. You just keep pressing on the gas. Keep working toward our goals and stuff. I don’t think there’s any pressure going into this meet. We should be fine.”

It may be slightly more stressful in the field events, where a scratch on a particular throw or jump can increase the level of urgency.

“The better people in the field events, they get to compete last,” Ford said. “So, they actually know, ‘Hey, these are the marks I have to get.’ But the other nerve-wracking thing is you only get three opportunities. And that’s the part where if you have two fouls going into that last one, you’re like, ‘Hey, do I go all out, or do I just get a mark in?’ And maybe that mark’s not far enough.”

Baylor has 21 athletes scheduled to compete in Sacramento. When asked how many have a legitimate chance to reach nationals, Ford said with a smile, “How about all 21?”

That’s an optimistic mindset to take into the meet, though obviously it would be more of a surprise if some BU athletes failed to get through versus others. Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi, who everyone calls Zaza, could probably zing it at 85 percent effort in the javelin and still make it to Austin. Nnamdi is the regional leader in the event and ranks No. 4 nationally with a season-best toss of 262-5.

Baylor’s other top regional marks on the men’s side include Nathaniel Ezekiel (No. 3 in the region, 48.52) in the 400 hurdles, Francis (eighth, 20.43) in the 200, the 4x100-meter relay (eighth, 39.12) and the 4x400 relay (second, 3:00.61).

On the women’s side, Baylor’s top regional times belong to Annamaria Kostarellis (fourth in 10,000, 32:13.77), Mariah Ayers (13th in 200, 22.78), Imaobong Uko (13th in 400, 51.66), the 4x100 relay (seventh, 43.75) and the 4x400 relay (fifth, 3:29.75).

Ford said the Bears have the potential to get all four men’s and women’s relays through to nationals. But the 4x1 always gives him a bit of anxiety, just because of the danger of a dropped stick.

“I’ll probably have more gray hairs on Friday and Saturday just on the 4x1s,” Ford said. “I don’t really worry about the 4x4s too much. I think we’re better, depth-wise, on the 4x4s. and I think we can run probably 3:03 and still make it on the men’s side. And ladies’ side, we could probably run 3:33, 3:32 and make it. So, I don’t really get too worried about that. I just think that a 4x1 is probably the event for me that stresses me more at this track meet.”

Uko competes on both relays for the BU women. For her, picking a favorite to make it to nationals is like asking a mother to choose her favorite twin.

“I can’t decide that,” Uko said. “Everyone deserves a chance and both relays deserve a chance. It depends. It’s not just me, it has to do with my teammates as well. I can’t just say everything on my own, we can do this. But I know we have the potential to get into nationals with both relays. We just need to put our mind in it and get it out of the way.”

The meet begins Wednesday at Sacramento State’s Hornet Stadium and will run through Saturday. In the first round, the top three runners will automatically qualify to the quarterfinal round — what Ford calls “getting the ‘Big Q” — along with the next six best times. In the quarterfinals, the top three in each of three heats will advance to nationals, along with three more based on time.

“At this point, people always want to do different things just to be there,” Uko said. “This one is about beating people and not about you running a good time or winning the race. It’s about you kicking people out, just to be there. That’s why it is totally different from a normal meet. It’s even different from nationals. Nationals, you wouldn’t feel this much pressure, because, ‘Oh, I’m already here.’ This one is you trying to get there, beating people to get to that spot. That’s why it’s different.”