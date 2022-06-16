 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PRO BASEBALL NOTEBOOK

Pro Baseball Notebook: Castano impressive in MLB return

After beginning 2022 at Triple A Jacksonville, former Baylor pitcher Daniel Castano made his return to the majors on Wednesday, tossing a career-high 6 2/3 innings in a start for the Marlins against Philadelphia.

The lefty threw 105 pitches, one shy of his career high during his professional career, leaning heavily on his cutter to keep hitters off-balance.

“I remember last year, I was like, ‘I’ve got to do my best or else I'm going to get sent down,’ and I needed to go five-plus innings,” Castano told MLB.com’s Christina De Nicola. “Now it's just, take the ball every five days, do my job. Honor the Lord is how I think about it, and then whatever happens, happens.”

The Phillies walked it off for a 3-1 win thanks to a home run off the bat of Garrett Stubbs.

Thomas leads AquaSox to ninth straight

With his sixth home run of the year, former Baylor backstop Andy Thomas secured the Mariners' High A squad with its ninth straight win in a 5-2 win over the Angels’ High A team, extending a historic win streak for the AquaSox franchise.

Thomas put Everett on the board with an RBI single that stretched into a double thanks to a defensive error. The catcher added to the lead with a two-run bomb in the bottom of the sixth.

Thomas went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and is hitting .282/.409/.481 with an OPS of .890 in 39 games this season splitting time between catcher and designated hitter, as well as pitching one scoreless inning for the AquaSox against Spokane on April 26.

CENTRAL TEXAS PRO BASEBALL STATISTICS

PITCHERS;;;;;;;;

Player;School;Team;League;W-L;ERA;IP;K;BB

#Braxton Ashcraft;Robinson;Greensboro (Pitt.);A+;;;;;

Jason Blanchard;MCC;San Antonio (SD);AA;0-0;4.80;15.0;19;8

Cody Bradford;Baylor;Frisco (Tex.);AA;4-3;6.80;43.2;41;17

Luke Boyd;Baylor;Ft. Wayne (SD);A+;0-2;6.08;13.1;13;5

Daniel Castano;Baylor;Miami Marlins;MLB;3-1;3.49;38.2;40;12

Kyle Hill;Baylor;Everett (Sea.);A+;0-2;2.29;19.2;20;11

Matthew Kent;Midway;Jacksonville (Mia.);AAA;2-5;5.63;62.1;34;12

Chris Martin;MCC;Chicago Cubs;MLB;0-0;5.09;17.2;22;4

Logan Ondrusek;MCC;Uni-Lions;Taiwan;6-0;1.74;46.2;43;7

#Alex Phillips;Baylor;Wichita (Minn.);AA;;;;;

Connor Phillips;MCC;Dayton (Cin.);A+;3-2;2.83;54.0;78;27

West Tunnell;Baylor;Lancaster;Ind.;0-1;5.19;17.1;16;16

Logan Verrett;Baylor;Rochester (Was.);AAA;3-5;5.44;49.2;47;17

Aaron Wilkerson;Midway;Hanshin Tigers;Japan;5-3;2.83;54.0;42;17

POSITION PLAYERS;;;;;;;;

Player;School;Team;League;Avg.;Runs;HR;RBI;SB

Josh Bissonette;Baylor;Indianapolis (Pitt.);AAA;.226;12;0;6;1

Josh Breaux;MCC;Somerset (NYY);AA;.221;19;11;24;1

Shea Langeliers;Baylor;Las Vegas (Oak.);AAA;.275;37;11;31;2

Nick Loftin;Baylor;NW Arkansas (KC);AA;.284;42;6;32;12

Max Muncy;Baylor;L.A. Dodgers;MLB;.155;24;5;21;0

Kramer Robertson;Midway;Gwinnett (Atl.);AAA;.225;31;5;21;14

Chris Roller;MCC;Akron (Cle.);AA;.219;9;1;6;2

Andy Thomas;Baylor;Everett (Sea.);A+;.282;16;6;25;1

Davis Wendzel;Baylor;Round Rock (Tex.);AAA;.206;23;6;22;1

# On injured list

Note: Stats include player’s season totals; across all pro levels

