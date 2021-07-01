Profitable new world: Baylor's Matthew Mayer quickly takes advantage of new NIL ruling

The first day of the new era for college athletes to earn money without violating NCAA amateur rules dawned Thursday.

Baylor men’s basketball player Matthew Mayer is already on board.

Mayer will be available for an autograph and photo appearance at Waco’s Visiting Angels on Monday from 12:45 to 2:15 p.m. at 1514 Austin Ave. Visiting Angels provides care for seniors and others in need of home care.

Mayer will be paid an appearance fee by Visiting Angels, but he won’t charge fans for autographs and pictures. He's believed to be the first Baylor athlete to take advantage of the NCAA's new ruling.

The NCAA Board of Directors approved athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL) on Wednesday.

“This is for our caregivers, clients and for the public to have a chance to meet Matt,” said Jacob Neubert, a managing owner at Visiting Angels and a former Baylor basketball player. “Matt’s a great guy. When you look at his Twitter account, he writes ‘in Jesus name I play’ and we realized his values line up with ours.”