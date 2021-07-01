Profitable new world: Mayer quickly takes advantage of new NIL ruling

The first day of the new era for college athletes to earn money without violating NCAA amateur rules dawned Thursday.
Baylor men’s basketball player Matthew Mayer is already on board.
Mayer will be available for an autograph and photo appearance at Waco’s Visiting Angels on Monday from 12:45 to 2:15 p.m. at 1514 Austin Avenue. Visiting Angels provides care for seniors and others in need of home care.
Mayer will be paid an appearance fee by Visiting Angels, but he won’t charge fans for autographs and pictures. He's believed to be the first Baylor athlete to take advantage of the NCAA's new ruling.
The NCAA Board of Directors approved athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL) on Wednesday.
“This is for our caregivers, clients and for the public to have a chance to meet Matt,” said Jacob Neubert, a managing owner at Visiting Angels and a former Baylor basketball player. “Matt’s a great guy. When you look at his Twitter account, he writes “In Jesus name I play” and we realized his values line up with ours.”
Mayer was a key player off the bench for Baylor’s national championship team, but is expected to play a much bigger role as a senior for the 2021-22 squad since starters Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell, MaCio Teague and Mark Vital are gone.
Mayer recently explored the NBA Draft process but decided to return to Baylor. He's also gained some notoriety for his throwback hairstyle by joining fellow Baylor teammate Jackson Moffatt as part of the Mullet Brothers.
“Matt’s a stud,” Neubert said. “He’s 6-9 and can handle the ball like a guard and shoots 40 percent from 3-point range. He’s going to have a great year for Baylor.”
The NCAA will allow athletes to enter in agreement with agents, but they are expected to keep their school informed of all NIL agreements.
Neubert said Mayer talked to Baylor compliance officials before agreeing to the Visiting Angels appearance.
“Matt’s running the show and calling the shots,” Neubert said.
The NCAA’s decision to allow athletes to profit off their images in sports across the board is a landmark in college athletics. Previously Texas and numerous other states passed the new policy.
Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner, tweeted: “Exciting time for college athletes. Most excited for non-scholarship athletes who may have been working jobs outside of sports to make ends meet. Free meals, sponsored posts, signings will make their lives a lot easier. Long overdue.”
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler tweeted: “This is a great new era for college athletes…We as players must use our platform and this new NIL opportunity to do good in the world. I will donate a part of any earnings I receive to help underserved people and underserved communities.”
Neubert, a former Tribune-Herald Super Centex player at Midway who walked on at Baylor in 2010 and played through 2013, believes a lot of former Baylor athletes would have benefited from the new NIL rule.
“This is something we’ve hoped for a long time,” Neubert said. “I certainly know some of my teammates who would have benefited. From the outside looking in, you don’t always see the hard work and sacrifice players put in to make a national championship contender. For a lot of basketball players, this will be their best opportunity. A lot of guys won’t go to the NBA.”