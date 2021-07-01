Profitable new world: Mayer quickly takes advantage of new NIL ruling

Mayer recently explored the NBA Draft process but decided to return to Baylor. He's also gained some notoriety for his throwback hairstyle by joining fellow Baylor teammate Jackson Moffatt as part of the Mullet Brothers.

“Matt’s a stud,” Neubert said. “He’s 6-9 and can handle the ball like a guard and shoots 40 percent from 3-point range. He’s going to have a great year for Baylor.”

The NCAA will allow athletes to enter in agreement with agents, but they are expected to keep their school informed of all NIL agreements.

Neubert said Mayer talked to Baylor compliance officials before agreeing to the Visiting Angels appearance.

“Matt’s running the show and calling the shots,” Neubert said.

The NCAA’s decision to allow athletes to profit off their images in sports across the board is a landmark in college athletics. Previously Texas and numerous other states passed the new policy.

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner, tweeted: “Exciting time for college athletes. Most excited for non-scholarship athletes who may have been working jobs outside of sports to make ends meet. Free meals, sponsored posts, signings will make their lives a lot easier. Long overdue.”