Punter Palmer Williams commits to Baylor

Punter Palmer Williams from Davie County High School in Mocksville, N.C., announced his commitment to Baylor on Friday night.

Williams averaged 36.8 yards on 31 punts as a junior in the 2021 season.

Baylor lost a 2023 commitment from Kingsville King offensive lineman Justin DeLeon. He had been committed to the Bears since July 2021.

