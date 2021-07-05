 Skip to main content
Putnam City west safety Gordon commits to Baylor
Baylor moved into Oklahoma for its latest football commitment as safety Corey Gordon announced his decision Sunday night.

The three-star prospect from Putnam City West High School is the 19th commitment in Baylor's 2022 class.

The 6-1, 169-pound Gordon, a three-star recruit, is the second defensive back in Baylor's 2022 class after DeSoto safety Devyn Bobby committed on June 28.

On Saturday, Baylor received a commitment from Kingsville King High School offensive lineman Justin DeLeon. He's the second commitment in Baylor's 2023 class as he joins Post athlete Isaiah Crawford.

