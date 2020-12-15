Putting in work: Lady Bears face Southern in the middle of busy week

“Let’s get ready for a Southern team that, if you’ll remember, they were very, very physical the last time we played them,” Mulkey said. “I think they’ll be physical again. I just want us to be a better basketball team every time we hit that floor.”

Baylor started hot this week as every player on the eligible roster scored at least four points against Texas Tech. NaLyssa Smith led the Lady Bears with 21. DiJonai Carrington (13), Trinity Oliver (10) and Hannah Gusters (10) all scored in double figures. Among the other highlights on the stat sheet, sophomore guard Jordyn Oliver had eight points and eight assists and freshman guard Sarah Andrews made her first two college 3-pointers.

“I want everybody to be confident,” Mulkey said. “Don’t be somebody you’re not. Don’t try to do what a teammate does. Do what you do to help us score buckets on the offensive end.”

BEAR FACTS

Mulkey said on Monday night that the team is anticipating an announcement from the NCAA that could allow all transfers to be immediately eligible. This would impact the Lady Bears as it would allow sophomore guard Jaden Owens, who transferred from UCLA in the spring, to join the rotation. “That adds a little bit to the equation these few games if she were to get eligible,” Mulkey said. “See what you have, see what she brings to the table.” Baylor’s other transfer, senior guard Kamaria McDaniel from Penn State, is going through rehab after having offseason knee surgery.

