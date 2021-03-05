Alabama QB Zach Pyron commits to Baylor football

Pinson Valley (Ala.) High School quarterback Zach Pyron verbally committed to Baylor on Friday.

Pyron is the first quarterback and seventh commitment in the 2022 class for the Bears.

The 6-3, 205-pound Pyron finished his junior season with 2,500 yards passing and 30 touchdowns while rushing for 500 yards and eight touchdowns as he led Pinson Valley to the Alabama Class 6A state championship.

Pyron, a three-star recruit by Rivals.com, chose Baylor over offers from Houston, Kansas State, Arkansas State, Troy, Middle Tennessee State, and Akron among others.