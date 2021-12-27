QB Bohanon expected back for Baylor in Sugar Bowl, Shapen out

“Our vaccination rate is very high on the team,” Aranda said. “We're following the protocols, really, that we've had since the beginning of the year. I feel like we're in a good spot for that and moving forward with the precautions that we've taken.”

Aranda felt it was important to allow the players to go home for a few days to be with their families before returning back to Baylor for practice.

“I just think, for us, our superpower, if there is one, is relationships,” Aranda said. “It's people. It's family. It's really caring about others. And I think for us to have Christmas with our families is really important. And so our guys all checked in last night. And so we got everybody back on time. And we're excited, man, to get another week in, really the last time here for this team to be together."

Instead of flying to New Orleans for bowl preparations on Monday, Baylor decided to hold early practices this week in Waco before arriving in Louisiana Wednesday to avoid COVID-19 infection.