QB Bohanon expected back for Baylor in Sugar Bowl, Shapen out

Baylor starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon is expected to return for the Sugar Bowl, but Blake Shapen likely won’t be available to play against Ole Miss on New Year’s Day due to a shoulder injury.
Baylor coach Dave Aranda has seen Bohanon make strides in both his passing and running abilities since he suffered a hamstring injury late in the first half of the Bears’ 20-10 win over Kansas State on Nov. 20 in Manhattan.
“Gerry’s been good,” Aranda said during Monday’s virtual press conference. “He’s been throwing the ball better and better. Toward the end of (last) week, he was at his best, and I’m just anticipating him taking off from there. I think confidence-wise he's very strong, able to run and open up and do all the things we’ve been accustomed to seeing him do. So I’m excited for him and his opportunity.”
Shapen stepped in to help Baylor finish off the win over Kansas State before making his first college start in Baylor’s 27-24 win over Texas Tech when he threw for 254 yards and two scores in the regular season finale on Nov. 27 at McLane Stadium.
Shapen was named most outstanding player of the Big 12 championship game after throwing for three touchdowns in the Bears’ 21-16 win over Oklahoma State on Dec. 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
However, the redshirt freshman quarterback injured his shoulder during the game and has not been practicing, and Aranda doesn’t expect him to recover in time for the Sugar Bowl.
“Blake has not been participating,” Aranda said. “He’s still recovering from a shoulder injury, and we’re not anticipating having him. I applaud both Gerry and Blake for how they’ve handled all of it, and the type of teammates that they are, the model of what a teammate should be.”
Aranda said Baylor is also getting freshman quarterback Kyron Drones ready to play if needed. Drones has not thrown a pass this season.
“I feel real good about Kyron,” Aranda said. “He’s really taken to the added responsibilities and reps, and has attacked it. He hasn’t shied from it one bit. I think his work ethic has always been one of his better attributes, but I think it really stands out now. I’m excited about his progress and his potential for sure.
“As it relates to this Saturday, we’ve got a really good game plan for him that includes a lot of the things we’re doing with Gerry, and then there are a few specific things just for him if he were to find himself with much time on his hands there.”
After the Bears practiced last week, Aranda allowed his players to return home for Christmas. He’s optimistic about his players’ availability in the Sugar Bowl as they undergo COVID-19 testing with the new Omicron variant spreading.
“Our vaccination rate is very high on the team,” Aranda said. “We're following the protocols, really, that we've had since the beginning of the year. I feel like we're in a good spot for that and moving forward with the precautions that we've taken.”
Aranda felt it was important to allow the players to go home for a few days to be with their families before returning back to Baylor for practice.
“I just think, for us, our superpower, if there is one, is relationships,” Aranda said. “It's people. It's family. It's really caring about others. And I think for us to have Christmas with our families is really important. And so our guys all checked in last night. And so we got everybody back on time. And we're excited, man, to get another week in, really the last time here for this team to be together."
Instead of flying to New Orleans for bowl preparations on Monday, Baylor decided to hold early practices this week in Waco before arriving in Louisiana Wednesday to avoid COVID-19 infection.
“I think it was just the ability to limit the opportunity in the surrounding area of getting sick,” Aranda said. “So the less time we're there, the less time there is to either have to manage if it's a lockdown-type situation or the less time to have to try to maneuver through a daily schedule and not get sick. So it allowed the best opportunity to play the game healthy.”
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said there are some COVID-19 issues for the Rebels, but didn't cite the number of players infected. Ole Miss delayed its New Orleans arrival from Sunday to Wednesday.
"I don’t think walking around on Bourbon Street is up there on COVID protocol," Kiffin said.
The last time Aranda coached at New Orleans’ Superdome, he was the defensive coordinator for LSU in a 42-25 win over Clemson in the 2020 national championship game.
Three days after that game, Aranda became Baylor’s head coach.
“I know we're expecting it to be loud,” Aranda said. “We've been working on a silent count and noise cadence and everything, really, throughout this whole prep. And so we're anticipating a pretty lively environment there, and rightfully so. So I think that will be exciting to play in.”