QB experience a major plus for Bears

When Shawn Bell looks around his quarterbacks room, he sees the same faces as last spring, but their experience and confidence is at a whole different level.

In one chair sits Gerry Bohanon, who started most of Baylor’s Big 12 championship season along with the Sugar Bowl win over Ole Miss.

Sitting in another chair is Blake Shapen, who earned MVP of Baylor’s riveting 21-16 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game by throwing three touchdown passes.

In another chair sits Kyron Drones, who has benefited from watching and learning from Bohanon and Shapen.

“This time last year there was a lot of unknown,” Bell said. “I think now we’re in a good position in my room, and it’s a testament to those guys’ hard work. I feel like the depth in that room is something with which we can keep winning football games and feel good about those guys and how hard they work and who they are.”

Bohanon and Shapen are both healthy now and competing for the starting job. Baylor coach Dave Aranda hopes to name a starter by the end of spring drills, so quarterback will be one of the most intriguing competitions leading into the April 23 Green and Gold Game.

“Oh, it’s great,” Bohanon said. “I think it brings the best out of all of us. I think it’s all good just to compete. It makes all of us play better. I think we have fun with it because we all have the talent.”

Earning the starting job out of preseason camp last season, Bohanon played a major role in Baylor’s 12-2 season as he passed for 2,200 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 323 yards and nine scores as a junior in 2021.

But after going down with a hamstring injury, Bohanon missed the regular season finale against Texas Tech and the Big 12 championship game. He came back for the Bears’ 21-7 win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl, but he struggled as he completed seven of 17 passes for 40 yards.

“There’s still a lot of things to work on, still a lot of areas to improve on,” Bohanon said. “But the best thing about it is I did get some experience last year, so I’m excited about that, excited to get better and work with this new group of guys and some of the same guys.”

Bohanon proved himself as a passer and runner last season, and is a natural leader. But he’s still sharpening his passing skills and working on reading defenses better.

“Gerry’s focus right now is being better, and he’ll tell you, with progressions,” Bell said. “What that means is being able to work through reads and balancing his lower half and being consistent when the first read’s not there. I think he’s always continued to be a better leader. That’s who Gerry is, he wants to be better in all aspects.”

Shapen sat behind Bohanon most of last season, but delivered in a big way when his number was called.

Stepping in as a redshirt freshman, he helped the Bears finish off a tough road win against Kansas State following Bohanon’s hamstring injury.

Shapen threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns in Baylor’s last-second 27-24 win over Texas Tech. In the Big 12 championship game victory, Shapen hit his first 17 passes, and then played with a shoulder injury most of the second half.

“I think I hurt it the first drive of the third quarter, right when we came out,” Shapen said. “It was pretty tough to play through it, but I’m glad I was able to stay out there.”

Shapen underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder following the Big 12 championship game and was forced to miss the Sugar Bowl. But he said rehab has gone well, and has thrown the ball effectively during the first spring practices this week.

“I feel great,” Shapen said. “I’ve been rehabbing it the last three or four months. I’ve been in the training room every single day. I guess obviously I got some snaps under my belt, so that helps. Gerry obviously had most of the season, so that helps for him too."

Bell has been impressed by how Bohanon and Shapen supported each other through their injuries last season, and continue to bring out the best in each other as they compete for the starting job.

“I was proud of the success they had and the success we had,” Bell said. “I was probably more proud of how they handled themselves. To have Blake sitting in the wings, waiting on his opportunity and being ready when he was called. Gerry when he gets hurt, he’s not sulking, he’s supporting Blake. It’s probably the neatest thing I’ve seen in my time of coaching, two guys who were selfless and giving everything to the team.”

All the quarterbacks are thrilled to have most of the offensive line returning, including all-Big 12 left tackle Connor Galvin, center Jacob Gall, guard Grant Miller and tackle Khalil Keith back for their fifth seasons of eligibility.

Baylor’s offensive line allowed just 18 sacks in 14 games last season, and nobody appreciates that more than the guys standing behind them.

“I was very excited about that, just to get another year with those guys in this system again,” Bohanon said. “That’s a big plus. You can go to any team, and once you have a veteran O-line, it’s a big thing because that’s where it starts. That’s what we needed.”

