The 6-2, 180-pound Bennett became the fifth commitment in Baylor's 2024 class after he picked the Bears over Utah State, San Jose State, Hawaii, Old Dominion, Western Michigan, Liberty and others.

In his last two high school seasons at the Westlake Village (Calif.) school, Bennett has passed for 4,174 yards and 55 touchdowns while completing more than 60 percent of his passes. He's listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.