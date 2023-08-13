Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said Saturday that running back Qualan Jones was dismissed from the team because of an off-field issue.

“(It was) something that we had all been kind of working with him and in conjunction with him just trying to be able to kind of get through to the other side safely,” Aranda said. “And (we were) just not able to do that.”

An athletic department spokesman confirmed last week that Jones was no longer with the program. Baylor is still honoring the his scholarship, and he is expected to graduate this year.

Jones, a native of Grand Prairie, had a breakout season last year, finishing with 462 yards and seven touchdowns, good for third on the team, and figured to play a significant role in the Bears’ rushing attack this season after Craig Williams, the second-leading rusher last season, transferred to Louisiana Tech in January.

Jones had 689 yards and nine touchdowns in four years with Baylor.

The Bears still have plenty of firepower in the running back room with reigning Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and 2023 preseason all-conference running back Richard Reese, and Oklahoma State transfer Dominic Richardson.

“(I’m) looking for continued things from Richard and to be able to use him in different ways,” Aranda said. “I think some of the role that Qualan was able to play on third down, and in terms of (being a) receiver and everything, we're hoping to get (that) out of Richard.”

Aranda said true freshman Bryson Washington missed Saturday’s scrimmage with an injury, but should be available for the next scrimmage ahead of the regular-season opener against Texas State on Sept. 2.

Redshirt sophomore Jordan Jenkins and true freshman Dawson Pendergrass continue to impress.

“Jordan Jenkins has had continued improvement, he's kind of a new guy,” Aranda said. “It's just way cool to see. And Dawson had some great runs today — physical runs, runs where he finished falling forward. I feel good about the room.”