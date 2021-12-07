Quartet of Baylor volleyball players named all-region

Staff report
A quartet of Baylor volleyball players earned first-team all-region honors from the AVCA on Tuesday.
Seniors Yossiana Pressley, Avery Skinner and Hannah Sedwick all gained first-team all-region recognition, while fellow senior Lauren Harrison was an honorable mention pick.
The AVCA will announce All-Americans on Dec. 15.
Fifth-seeded Baylor will compete against 12th-seeded Minnesota in the NCAA’s Sweet 16 at 2 p.m. Thursday in Madison, Wis., a match that will be televised on ESPNU.
