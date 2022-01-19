Queen in her castle as Bears stomp Oklahoma State, 67-49

After Oklahoma State pulled even at 12-12 on a jumper by Kassidy De Lapp, Baylor scored six unanswered points in the final 3:49 of the opening period.

Egbo, who led the Bears with 17 points in the first half, made a mid-range shot and a couple of free throws to help Baylor go to the second quarter with an 18-12 advantage. Egbo went 9-for-9 from the free-throw line in the first half.

“That’s the Queen we need every game,” Collen said. “Look at Queen’s career. I don’t want to say I’m the difference maker because she’s had strings in the past where she’s put together three or four games that make her look like a top-five pick and then she kind of disappears. That’s my challenge to her: to bring that every night.”

Oklahoma State clawed back within 10 when Neferatali Notoa tossed in the only 3-pointer by either team in the first half, cutting Baylor’s advantage to 25-16. Keys made a layup for the Cowgirls 15 seconds before intermission that sliced the Bears’ lead to eight at the break.

Smith had nine points in the first half as she and Egbo were the only two Bears with more than two points going to the locker room.