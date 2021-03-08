Queen, Lady Bears shine in Ferrell finale

The Baylor Lady Bears had already clinched an outright Big 12 championship and celebrated Senior Day by the time they tipped off against No. 17 West Virginia on Monday night.
So the sixth-ranked Lady Bears gave their fans a little bit of everything in their final show at the Ferrell Center this season.
Baylor center Queen Egbo had career highs in points with 26 and blocks with four, leading the way as Baylor pulled away from the Mountaineers, 96-73.
“I personally feel like my guards were just able to get me the ball when I was open,” Egbo said. “They were putting me in a good position. … I was real comfortable. They made me comfortable and we were feeding off each other. DiDi (Richards), she was great with passing tonight.”
It was a good night for the Lady Bears’ seniors as well. Graduate transfer DiJonai Carrington had a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Senior point guard Richards tallied nine assists and senior shooting guard Moon Ursin finished with six points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.
The three Baylor seniors teamed up on a highlight-reel play that capped an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter. Richards jumped in a passing lane for a steal and started a fast break on the left side of the court. She lobbed a pass to Ursin on the right side of the lane. Ursin jumped and reached for the pass and was able to tip it to Carrington in the center of the lane for the easy basket.
“That’s exciting. That’s a fun way to potentially have our last game at the Ferrell end,” Carrington said. “It’s just exciting whenever we can have plays like that, everyone gets hyped — the crowd, our teammates, the bench, everyone.”
The crowd-pleaser put the Lady Bears (22-2, 17-1 Big 12) up by 19 and cruising to a victory in their regular season finale.
Baylor, winners of 11 consecutive Big 12 regular season championships, will now head to the conference tournament in Kansas City. The Lady Bears will play at 1:30 p.m. on Friday against the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 8 seed TCU and No. 9 seed Kansas.
West Virginia (19-5, 13-5) will be the No. 2 seed in the tournament and play at 5:30 p.m. on Friday against the winner between No. 7 Texas Tech and No. 10 Kansas State.
Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith, who has been dominant of late, scored 13 points in just 19 minutes of action. She picked up her fourth foul midway through the third quarter and played sparingly the rest of the way.
It didn’t matter, though, since Egbo and Carrington were filling up the basket. Egbo finished with a double-double as she had 10 rebounds to go along with her 26 points.
“I think Queen’s playing the best basketball she’s played since she’s been at Baylor,” Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey said. “I thought she worked extremely hard on the block. I thought she positioned herself knowing how they were going to guard her.”
The Lady Bears’ 96 points were the most against West Virginia in the all-time series. Baylor got there with balance as eight players scored at least five points.
West Virginia battled the Lady Bears throughout the first half.
The Mountaineers pushed ahead 14-11 when forward Kari Niblack hit a 3-pointer at the 3:27 mark of the first quarter.
The Lady Bears responded by going to their strengths — getting the ball inside and running the floor. Richards had assists on back-to-back buckets late in the first quarter, making a precise, over-the-top pass to Egbo for the first and hitting Smith in stride on a fast break for the second.
Richards’ two passes helped cap a 6-0 mini run that gave Baylor a 17-14 advantage going to the second quarter.
Smith made a steal and turned it into a breakaway layup for a 21-16 lead early in the second quarter. But she also picked up her second foul and went to the bench with almost eight minutes left in the half.
West Virginia took advantage of Smith’s absence to build a 12-2 run and grabbed a 28-23 lead when Kirsten Deans slipped a fast break pass to Jayla Hemingway for a layup.
But the Lady Bears punched back with the final key run of the first half. Egbo scored seven points, including a 3-point play, during an 11-0 spurt that put Baylor back in front by six.
Egbo scored 16 points and pulled in five rebounds in the first half, leading the Lady Bears to a 41-35 advantage at the break.
BEAR FACTS: DiDi Richards moved into third place on the Lady Bears’ career assists list when she threaded the needle on a fast break pass to NaLyssa Smith in the first quarter. It was Richards’ 526th career assist, moving her past former Baylor point guard Kristy Wallace (525). Richards also grabbed her 500th career rebound in the first half.