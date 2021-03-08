Queen, Lady Bears shine in Ferrell finale

The Baylor Lady Bears had already clinched an outright Big 12 championship and celebrated Senior Day by the time they tipped off against No. 17 West Virginia on Monday night.

So the sixth-ranked Lady Bears gave their fans a little bit of everything in their final show at the Ferrell Center this season.

Baylor center Queen Egbo had career highs in points with 26 and blocks with four, leading the way as Baylor pulled away from the Mountaineers, 96-73.

“I personally feel like my guards were just able to get me the ball when I was open,” Egbo said. “They were putting me in a good position. … I was real comfortable. They made me comfortable and we were feeding off each other. DiDi (Richards), she was great with passing tonight.”

It was a good night for the Lady Bears’ seniors as well. Graduate transfer DiJonai Carrington had a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Senior point guard Richards tallied nine assists and senior shooting guard Moon Ursin finished with six points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.