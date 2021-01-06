Quick start pays off as Bears take down OU, 76-61

Playing an explosive team like Oklahoma, No. 2 Baylor knew it better come out filling up the bucket and ratcheting up its defense.

The Bears were successful on both counts.

With MaCio Teague carrying the early hot hand, the Bears led from start to finish in an impressive 76-61 win over the Sooners on Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center.

Shooting 55.2 percent in the first half, the Bears (10-0, 3-0) jumped out to a 42-25 halftime lead and were never seriously threatened in the second half.

“Two top 20 offenses were going after it tonight,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “They’re such a tough team to defend, but in the first half we did a great job and guarded well. They had some good looks but didn’t make them. We did a good job answering their runs in the second half.”

With Teague draining a pair of early 3-pointers and driving for a basket, the Bears dominated from the start by taking a 16-2 lead.

“That was big, we can always count on our starters,” said Baylor forward Matthew Mayer. “We ended up winning by 15, so that was huge.”