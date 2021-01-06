Quick start pays off as Bears take down OU, 76-61

Playing an explosive team like Oklahoma, No. 2 Baylor knew it better come out filling up the bucket and ratcheting up its defense.
The Bears were successful on both counts.
With MaCio Teague carrying the early hot hand, the Bears led from start to finish in an impressive 76-61 win over the Sooners on Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center.
Shooting 55.2 percent in the first half, the Bears (10-0, 3-0) jumped out to a 42-25 halftime lead and were never seriously threatened in the second half.
“Two top 20 offenses were going after it tonight,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “They’re such a tough team to defend, but in the first half we did a great job and guarded well. They had some good looks but didn’t make them. We did a good job answering their runs in the second half.”
With Teague draining a pair of early 3-pointers and driving for a basket, the Bears dominated from the start by taking a 16-2 lead.
“That was big, we can always count on our starters,” said Baylor forward Matthew Mayer. “We ended up winning by 15, so that was huge.”
Teague nailed four of six 3-pointers and finished with 17 points while both Mayer and Adam Flagler gave the Bears a big lift off the bench.
Mayer drained two of four 3-pointers to finish with 16 points while collecting six rebounds and three assists. Flagler nailed three of five treys and scored 15 points.
Coming into the game ranked second behind Baylor in Big 12 scoring with 81.8 points per game, the Sooners (6-3, 2-2) hit just 20.6 percent of their shots in the first half while making one of 15 3-pointers.
Oklahoma finished with a 36.1 field goal percentage while hitting just four of 24 3-pointers. The Bears dominated the boards, 41-30, as Mark Vital collected eight rebounds.
“We just wanted to make sure we made a statement defensively,” Flagler said. “We did a great job, we were all connected.”
Austin Reaves delivered a solid all-around game for the Sooners with 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
With his 372nd Division I career win, Drew passed his father, former Valparaiso coach Homer Drew who had 371 wins. After the game, Homer congratulated Scott with a video message on the big screen.
“He’s a coach,” Drew said. “He knows who deserves the credit, and that’s the players and the staff, the administration. Head coaches benefit from that. Those are team awards.”
Teague scored eight of Baylor’s first 10 points and it quickly got worse for the Sooners as Mayer hit Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua for a basket. Flagler came off the bench for a 3-pointer to open up 16-2 lead with 13:53 left in the first half.
Baylor’s defense was just as impressive as the Sooners hit one of their first 11 shots.
“It was a great start,” Drew said. “You knew OU was going to come back and make a run and not go away. But as a coach you always want to start fast and make the other team play catch-up.”
Former University High School star Umoja Gibson gave the Sooners a lift off the bench when he drew a foul on a 3-point attempt and hit all three free throws before scoring on two more free throws to cut Baylor’s lead to 21-11.
The Sooners found an offensive groove and cut Baylor’s lead to 28-23 with Kur Kuath’s slam. But the Bears finished off the first half with a 14-2 run to stretch their lead to 42-25.
Mayer was the catalyst as he nailed a pair of baskets before LJ Cryer buried a long 3-pointer. After Tchamwa Tchatchoua hit a pair of free throws, Mayer scored on a fadeaway jumper.
Baylor finished off its first-half scoring when Jared Butler hit Tchamwa Tchatchoua for a slam.
The Sooners tried to chip away at Baylor’s lead to start the second half as Brady Manek buried a 3-pointer and scored inside. But after the Sooners cut the lead to 50-39, Teague and Flagler drained 3-pointers as the Bears stretched the lead to 62-43 midway through the second half.