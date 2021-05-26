Quick-starting Tech thumps Baylor in Big 12 opener, 11-4

Baker killed the Bears all game, as the leftfielder went 4-for-5 with three runs and three RBIs.

“They lead off the game with a home run, and from that point on it felt like it was uphill,” Rodriguez said. “You’ve got to give (Mason) Montgomery credit, he did a great job of being effectively wild in the zone with all of his pitches. Kind of had our guys on their heels. It was strike one, foul ball, then the next thing you know you’re in 0-2. At that point now you’re in defense mode a little bit.”

Indeed, Montgomery frequently had the Bears flailing away unsuccessfully at his offspeed pitches. The sophomore left-hander struck out 11 batters and didn’t walk any in a breezy five-inning stint. And that came against a Baylor team that has struck out less often than any team in the Big 12.

“His off-speed was so much better than what it was in Lubbock,” said Baylor shortstop Jack Pineda, who went 2-for-4 and reached base three times. “I think in Lubbock, he was really able to dominate us with the fastball. And today, you kind of saw him pitch a little bit. The off-speed stuff was good, but he was able to locate, too. He was going in and out, brushing us off the plate and then striking us out away. I know a lot of guys, he would set them up away and then come hard in at the end. He did a really good job.”