Rain prompts Sunday doubleheader for Baylor baseball

Rainy weather in the Waco area forced a change to Baylor’s baseball series with Duke.
The Bears were scheduled to play the 23rd-ranked Blue Devils in the second game of the series at 3 p.m. Saturday, but postponed that game and will now play a series-closing doubleheader on Sunday. The first game will start at 11 a.m., followed by the second game.
Baylor (2-3) leads the series, 1-0, after taking a 4-2 win on Friday night. BU ace Tyler Thomas tossed six shutout innings for his first victory of the season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!