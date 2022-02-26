 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rain prompts Sunday doubleheader for Baylor baseball
Rainy weather in the Waco area forced a change to Baylor’s baseball series with Duke.

The Bears were scheduled to play the 23rd-ranked Blue Devils in the second game of the series at 3 p.m. Saturday, but postponed that game and will now play a series-closing doubleheader on Sunday. The first game will start at 11 a.m., followed by the second game.

Baylor (2-3) leads the series, 1-0, after taking a 4-2 win on Friday night. BU ace Tyler Thomas tossed six shutout innings for his first victory of the season.

