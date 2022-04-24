Rains shuts down Baylor in 2-0 Texas Tech win

With a shot to sweep a Big 12 series for the first time this season, Baylor’s odds looked good with winless Texas Tech pitcher Olivia Rains in the circle.

She was 0-6 with a 6.12 ERA, but looked like she was making a bid for all-Big 12 honors Sunday afternoon.

Rains limited the Bears to four hits in 5.1 innings before reliever Kendall Fritz closed out the Red Raiders’ 2-0 win at Getterman Stadium to snap Baylor's five-game winning streak.

The Bears (25-19, 4-8) won their second straight Big 12 series by taking two of three games. But a sweep would have been sweeter as the Bears battle for NCAA Tournament position with conference series against Iowa State and Texas remaining.

Making only her third start of the season in 19 appearances, Rains didn’t allow a hit until Aliyah Binford drilled a leadoff double in the fourth. She walked four batters, but managed to work out of trouble in several innings.

““The umpire had a wacky zone,” said Baylor centerfielder McKenzie Wilson. “He was calling things low and outside, I’ll say that. She was taking advantage of that. She was hitting those spots knowing that the umpire was calling it. Honestly, it’s not a pitch that looks pretty to a hitter, but it is a good pitcher’s pitch. I think that it took us a little longer to make an adjustment on that.”

Baylor coach Glenn Moore expected Friday’s game one starter Kendall Fritz to start again Sunday for the Red Raiders (22-23, 5-10). Rains threw a hitless relief inning in Saturday’s 4-0 loss to Baylor, and got the start instead.

“I was not expecting her (Rains) to start,” Moore said. “However, she threw well enough when she came in against us earlier that I wasn’t totally surprised. You look at her numbers and they’re not good. We helped those out a whole lot today.”

The Bears left 11 runners on base, including seven in the final three innings as they couldn’t deliver the big hit.

Rains lasted until the sixth when she was pulled with one out after Kaci West and Sydney Collazos singled for the Bears.

Pinch hitter Caroline Rowatt hit a soft liner to second baseman Arriana Villa. The ball popped out of her glove, but she picked it up and threw to second for the force out. Baylor’s threat ended when Kendall Cross hit into a force out.

The Bears threatened again in the seventh as they loaded the bases against Fritz after she hit Ana Watson with a pitch, Wilson singled and Binford drew an intentional walk. But West flew out to end the game.

“We’ve got a perfect scenario,” Moore said. “If we get a big hit here, we can grow up a whole lot. Sometimes it’s just one pitch that changes a team from a young, immature team to a team that’s now grown up and expecting to do those things. We didn’t get it today, but you get in that situation enough it will eventually happen, and your team grows a whole lot from that.”

After throwing a masterful two-hitter in Friday’s 1-0 series opening win, Dariana Orme (11-11) allowed three hits and three walks in 3.2 innings. The Red Raiders broke through for a pair of fourth inning runs.

Following Peyton Blythe’s infield single and Demi Elder’s walk, Kennedy Crites delivered a run-scoring single.

Baylor pulled Orme after she walked Villa, but Payton Jackson singled off Binford to allow Elder to score. Wilson stopped another run from scoring when she picked up the ball in center field and threw out pinch runner Page Mindedahl at the plate.

Though the Bears would have preferred a sweep, it was important to win the series.

“It stings,” Wilson said. “It stings a lot. Why? Because we have two great pitchers on the mound working hard and the offense unfortunately couldn’t come through today. But we did get the series win. That’s awesome.”

