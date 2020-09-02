Rangers add Wendzel to 60-man roster

The Texas Rangers promoted Wendzel to their alternate training site (taxi squad) on Tuesday. Texas selected the former Big 12 Player of the Year out of Baylor with the 41st overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft. In four games in the Arizona League and three games for Class A Spokane, he hit .316 with one home run and two RBIs. Wendzel is a versatile, slick fielder who manned the hot corner at Baylor but can also play shortstop or second base.