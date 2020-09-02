 Skip to main content
Rangers add Wendzel to 60-man roster
Davis Wendzel

The Texas Rangers have added former Baylor slugger Davis Wendzel to their alternate training site, just a step away from the big leagues.

 Texas Rangers photo

Davis Wendzel is just a step away from the big leagues.

The Texas Rangers promoted Wendzel to their alternate training site (taxi squad) on Tuesday. Texas selected the former Big 12 Player of the Year out of Baylor with the 41st overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft. In four games in the Arizona League and three games for Class A Spokane, he hit .316 with one home run and two RBIs. Wendzel is a versatile, slick fielder who manned the hot corner at Baylor but can also play shortstop or second base.

Joining Wendzel among the additions to the Rangers’ 60-man roster were outfielders Steele Walker and Bubba Thompson. The taxi squad is designed to allow major league clubs to have players ready to call up in case of injuries or a COVID-19 outbreak at the big-league level.

