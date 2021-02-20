Ready for anything: Bears will rely on depth, sturdy bullpen to chase another regional

As is the case at the start of any season, questions abound as the Baylor baseball team prepares to start its 2021 campaign.

For most of the past week, the main questions Steve Rodriguez found himself asking were, “When are we going to start the season? And where?”

Baylor was supposed to open its season at home against Jacksonville State, but that series was wiped out when a massive winter storm swept through Central Texas. So the Bears turned to Plan B. And then Plans C, D and E.

When the dust all settled, the Bears and their original Monday opponent UT-Rio Grande Valley will now play in a three-game set starting Sunday in Edinburg, Texas — a good six-hour drive from Waco. The teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday starting at 11 a.m., followed by a single game Monday beginning at 1 p.m.

Rodriguez said that the Bears talked with UNLV and Rice about playing at their sites, but those series never materialized for a variety of reasons. When Lamar had to drop out of a weekend series with Rio Grande Valley due to COVID-19 issues, it opened the door for a hastily-scheduled series with Baylor in South Texas.