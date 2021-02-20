Ready for anything: Bears will rely on depth, sturdy bullpen to chase another regional

As is the case at the start of any season, questions abound as the Baylor baseball team prepares to start its 2021 campaign.
For most of the past week, the main questions Steve Rodriguez found himself asking were, “When are we going to start the season? And where?”
Baylor was supposed to open its season at home against Jacksonville State, but that series was wiped out when a massive winter storm swept through Central Texas. So the Bears turned to Plan B. And then Plans C, D and E.
When the dust all settled, the Bears and their original Monday opponent UT-Rio Grande Valley will now play in a three-game set starting Sunday in Edinburg, Texas — a good six-hour drive from Waco. The teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday starting at 11 a.m., followed by a single game Monday beginning at 1 p.m.
Rodriguez said that the Bears talked with UNLV and Rice about playing at their sites, but those series never materialized for a variety of reasons. When Lamar had to drop out of a weekend series with Rio Grande Valley due to COVID-19 issues, it opened the door for a hastily-scheduled series with Baylor in South Texas.
“This has been the most bizarre 72-plus hours that I’ve ever had to deal with, going from we might have to do this. It was all over the map,” Rodriguez said. “Literally this was done at about 4 o’clock (Friday). To be able to get buses, hotels, everybody organized was pretty impressive. It was pretty awesome for our coaching staff and operations people to be able to pull it off.”
As for the rest of the questions surrounding the Bears, who went 10-6 in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, the answers won’t necessarily come overnight. But clarity should start arriving on Sunday.
Nevertheless, they’re still worth exploring as Opening Day dawns.
What will be the strength of the 2021 Bears?
Most of the time, opponents like to try to bang around a team’s starting pitcher and chase him from the game as soon as possible. That won’t be the best strategy at Baylor Ballpark.
Remember Baylor’s so-called “old guy” bullpen of 2018, featuring Alex Phillips, Joe Heineman, Drew Robertson and Troy Montemayor? Well, this year’s bunch is no less grizzled and could be equally as great. Baylor’s top four relievers Tyler Thomas, Logan Freeman, Ryan Leckich and Luke Boyd combined for a 0.74 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 36.1 innings in 2020. On the back end, Boyd rapidly established himself as one of the top closers in the country after moving from the setup role. He’ll enter the season as a preseason first-team All-American by the Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, after recording six saves in nine appearances with a 0.82 ERA.
If one of BU’s starters gets into trouble, Rodriguez has no problem handing the ball off to the bullpen, confident that they’ll bridge the gap and eventually be able to hand the ball off to Boyd. As bridges go, this one is Waco Suspension Bridge-quality.
Rodriguez also has ample options when he’s filling out the lineup card. Because 2020 lettermen, including seniors, were granted eligibility relief, Baylor’s depth may be at an all-time high. Granted, every other Big 12 team is in a similar position. But such backup power should come in handy if the Bears endure injuries or COVID-related absences.
How does the weekend rotation shape up?
Time will tell. Right-hander Hayden Kettler, who has 16 career wins and 29 career starts to his credit, brings a steady veteran’s know-how as he returns for his fifth year. Other prospective options include second-year freshman left-hander Evan Godwin (1-0 with a 5.50 ERA in 18 innings in 2020) and third-year sophomore righty Blake Helton, who has pitched mostly out of the bullpen the past two seasons. Fifth-year senior Jimmy Winston has made 15 career starts, the third-most on the team behind Kettler and Thomas. For this opening series, Helton, Thomas and Winston will draw the starting nods.
Having some reliable veterans in the mix should give Rodriguez and pitching coach Jon Strauss some level of comfort while the youngsters develop.
“I think it’s huge,” Rodriguez said, “especially in times like this where things are a little bit different. I don’t want to say awkward, but it’s different. In regards to timing, in regards to all the protocols we have to go through, having veteran leadership (is big). We tell our guys all the time, you can complain all you want, but it’s still going to happen. The veterans understand that.”
One X-factor could be Midway product Will Rigney, who pitched three scoreless innings in his only outing last year. Rigney has been dealing with arm tenderness in preseason camp, but he’s working his way back and could be a factor as the season progresses.
“There are some mechanical things right now that have gone really well for him,” Rodriguez said. “Right now that’s kind of where we are. He feels really good, and the progression he has been making over the past week has been fun to watch. It’s a slow progression, and that’s OK.”
Who can those pitchers count on most for run support?
Jared McKenzie doesn’t have to sing “Put me in, coach” whenever John Fogerty’s ditty “Center Field” is played at the ballpark, because he has that spot on lockdown. McKenzie started all 16 of Baylor’s games in center in his 2020 debut, making Collegiate Baseball’s Freshman All-America team while hitting .406 with 12 runs, five RBIs and four stolen bases.
“It’s a pretty impressive talent,” Rodriguez said. “Obviously we only had a little taste of him last year in regard to the beginning of the season, but it was a pretty good taste. Pretty good handler of the bat, in regard to his ball to bat skills, pretty good route runner in the outfield. He’s one of those guys you just can’t wait to see how he develops just because you can understand the kind of talent he has the potential to be.”
Fourth-year junior outfielder Davion Downey appeared headed for a career year, hitting .389 with two home runs in 10 games before the 2020 season hit the skids. First baseman Chase Wehsener hit three home runs in 14 games last year to finish second on the team behind Mack Mueller, who has departed. Wehsener is entering his fourth season, but still has three years of eligibility left after redshirting in 2018.
Which players are most likely to break out?
Rodriguez always says that in order to put together a really good season, you need a few guys to exceed expectations, to put together a career year. Basically, you need some surprises.
If you could predict a surprise it really wouldn’t be one. However, the coaches see these guys every day and can at least make some educated guesses. One that’s teeming with potential is freshman infielder/outfielder Kyle Nevin. In his small 12-game sample size last year, Nevin hit .350, and the coaches were impressed with how he played during the team’s fall practices.
Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo, the incumbent starter at third base, also provided only a glimpse of his special skills. The former transfer from Navarro College recorded a .240 batting average with nine runs, five doubles and five RBIs in 2020. Rodriguez is high on Tre Richardson, a second-year freshman infielder who wasn’t able to show much last year due to an arm injury.
Among the newcomers, Cam Caley of The Woodlands could be a John Olerud Award winner before his career is through, given his ability to play multiple positions. Caley could see action in the outfield, infield or on the mound as a left-handed hurler. Additionally, expect to see a lot of infielder Jack Pineda, a junior transfer from Southern Nevada who had batting averages of .350 and .369 in his two previous college seasons.
Is another NCAA tournament berth on the horizon?
Rodriguez has piloted the Bears to three consecutive trips to an NCAA Regional, at Houston, Stanford and UCLA, respectively. In its last full season in 2019, Baylor went 35-19 and finished second in the Big 12 with a 14-8 record.
Baylor was picked eighth in the Big 12 preseason poll, but Rodriguez isn’t worried about the preseason prognostications. He’s just looking for a steady, even-keeled disposition from his team. If the Bears can supply that, they’ve definitely got a shot at another regional appearance, he said.
“I think it’s going to take some consistency out of our team,” Rodriguez said. “When people are asking me, oh my gosh, how do you feel about being picked eighth in your conference? I say, we’re really young. We’ve lost a lot of players. We have 20-something freshmen right now if you want to talk about last year and this year. So, we’re young. So, we’re unproven.
“And that’s the biggest thing, is we need some guys to step in who we think are pretty good, and we need them to play well. And let’s be honest, older guys need to play like older guys, and talented guys need to play like talented guys. And the guys who don’t know any better, then just surprise everybody and play really well.”