Rebuilding Baylor softball ready to open season

When Glenn Moore looks at his 22nd Baylor softball team, familiar faces like ace Gia Rodoni, slugger Goose McGlaun and all-purpose infielder Taylor Ellis are gone.
Those were all super seniors who took advantage of the NCAA’s COVID-19 interrupted 2020 season to gain eligibility for a fifth year in 2021.
Replacing those veterans are 11 newcomers, including seven freshmen and four transfers. With more than half of his 21-player roster competing for Baylor for the first time, Moore has spent much of his time teaching.
“It’s been refreshing to be honest with you, being able to teach again,” Moore said. “Some are very eager to learn a new system. I think it’s been rejuvenating for me to have this group, nothing against those in the past. While you don’t want to see them leave, you do want to teach. They knew the system well, this group is like sponges.”
Picked fourth in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas, the Bears are unranked in the Top 25, a place they have spent considerable time during Moore’s tenure that has included four Women’s College World Series appearances.
Seeing the youth and inexperience, Moore’s nonconference schedule isn’t as demanding as some years as the Bears open against Tennessee-Martin at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Lady Demon Classic in Natchitoches, La.
But there are enough challenging opponents to prepare for the grueling Big 12, like a three-game series against No. 18 Oregon Feb. 18-19 at Getterman Stadium. Coming off last year’s 27-23 finish that ended with two losses in the Gainesville (Fla.) regional, Baylor won’t host a pre-conference tournament this season.
“I feel confident in my schedule, although it’s tougher right now with the COVID stuff and who’s traveling,” Moore said. “Both of our tournaments fell through. We couldn’t get one of them to make, and then the other one made with teams backing out too late to get others in. We had one locked up, and that’s where the Oregon series came in.”
Like All-America pitcher Whitney Canion before her, Rodoni was at Baylor for six years due to an injury redshirt season and the extra COVID-19 season. The Bears relied on Rodoni’s talent and grit to carry the pitching staff, but now Moore expects the pitching duties to be spread around more.
“We’ve been relying on one arm mostly with Gia as our go-to starter,” Moore said. “I think we’re going to have a more complete bullpen now. If we started today, Dari (Orme) would pitch. We have high hopes for her. I don’t want to put too much pressure on her, but she’s a good one.”
Orme, a sophomore transfer from Fresno State, is a right-hander who finished 8-4 with a 3.26 ERA with 47 strikeouts in 68.2 innings last season.
“Dari is a power pitcher," Moore said. "She’s got good movement, and throws hard, upper 60s and will probably touch 70 mph a time or two. Really she’s got a decent off-speed, but for her to go to the next level is for her to master that off-speed and enhance her overall package.”
The Bears will also count on University of Houston transfer Rachel Hertenberger to contribute heavily to the staff after finishing 6-10 with a 3.98 ERA in 114.1 innings as a sophomore last season.
Hertenberger already had some familiarity with Baylor since she threw a four-hitter in seven innings as the Cougars beat the Bears, 3-1, last March at Getterman Stadium.
“Rachel lit us up with down pitches, and her changeup is a strength that can really make lineups look bad and keep their timing off,” Moore said. “Not as much velocity, mid-60s probably, but she’s developed an up-pitch with Coach (Britni) Newman too, a riseball that we think is still in the developmental stages but potentially pretty good, and I think that will be the key.”
Though sophomore Aliyah Binford will be a key hitter and third baseman, she’ll also be an important arm for the pitching staff as she looks to improve her numbers after going 5-5 with a 5.82 ERA last season.
“We didn’t have intentions of using her as a pitcher when we brought her on board,” Moore said. “Now she’s kind of evolved and can be a dominating pitcher. Our challenge has been is how do we balance the two and give her enough in the bullpen. She’s coming off an arm surgery in the offseason as well, but she’s in good shape and is fully released and looks good there.”
Rounding out the pitching staff will be sophomore Maren Judisch, who was tremendous pitching mostly out of the bullpen last season as she went 3-1 with a 2.89 ERA in 37.1 innings. Freshman Kaci West from Liberty will also contribute to the pitching staff.
Baylor’s offense suffered a big blow when junior Lou Gilbert, who hit .327 last season with five homers, surprised the coaching staff by transferring to Texas at the end of the fall semester.
But Moore believes the Bears still have a lot of players who can hit the long ball and bring the speed to steal bases to manufacture runs.
“We certainly have the power numbers, a lot more than last year,” Moore said. “We’ve got a little more speed to go with it. It’s just inexperienced potential.”
A big addition to Baylor’s offense will be centerfielder McKenzie Wilson, another transfer from Fresno State, who missed last season with an injury but showed a lot of potential as a true freshman in 2019 when she hit .393 with 39 stolen bases and 20 RBIs.
With her effervescent personality, she’s already become a team leader.
“I just needed a change,” Wilson said. “I think change is good and the first university to reach out to me was Baylor. Then when I got on campus and met the coaching staff, it was more inevitable that this is the place I needed to be.”
Rounding out the outfield will be Taylor Strain in left field and Ana Watson in right field. Strain redshirted at Baylor last year after starring at Robinson, while Watson is a former Bishop Lewis Reicher player who hit .353 in 13 games. Josie Bower, a .289 hitter who collected eight doubles and 15 RBIs last season, is expected to step in the designated player spot.
After hitting .310 with four homers and 18 RBIs last season, second baseman Emily Hott will be one of Baylor’s most dangerous hitters this season.
“I think we’re going to start off with Emily Hott leading off,” Moore said. “It’s not traditional for us to have someone with that kind of power leading off, but that’s what I’ve always preferred. She has the speed and ability to lay down a bunt.”
Binford will supply power at third base after hitting .284 with five homers and a team-high 28 RBIs last season, while senior Kendall Cross, Illinois senior transfer Rhein Trochim and sophomore Zadie LaValley will battle at first base.
LaValley and Sydney Callazos will play catcher while junior Campbell Selman is expected to start at shortstop.
“We have a lot of familiar faces, but we also have a bunch of new faces,” Callazos said. “But everybody meshes really well, everybody likes to pick up each other."