Rebuilding Baylor softball ready to open season

“Dari is a power pitcher," Moore said. "She’s got good movement, and throws hard, upper 60s and will probably touch 70 mph a time or two. Really she’s got a decent off-speed, but for her to go to the next level is for her to master that off-speed and enhance her overall package.”

The Bears will also count on University of Houston transfer Rachel Hertenberger to contribute heavily to the staff after finishing 6-10 with a 3.98 ERA in 114.1 innings as a sophomore last season.

Hertenberger already had some familiarity with Baylor since she threw a four-hitter in seven innings as the Cougars beat the Bears, 3-1, last March at Getterman Stadium.

“Rachel lit us up with down pitches, and her changeup is a strength that can really make lineups look bad and keep their timing off,” Moore said. “Not as much velocity, mid-60s probably, but she’s developed an up-pitch with Coach (Britni) Newman too, a riseball that we think is still in the developmental stages but potentially pretty good, and I think that will be the key.”

Though sophomore Aliyah Binford will be a key hitter and third baseman, she’ll also be an important arm for the pitching staff as she looks to improve her numbers after going 5-5 with a 5.82 ERA last season.