Record-setting GK Wandt is Baylor soccer's last line of defense

Wandt loved her visit to Baylor early in her Brookfield East High School days, and knew it was the kind of family atmosphere where she could thrive. That long distance family became even more important after her father died in December 2016, a month before Wandt began college at Baylor

“My dad passed away a few weeks before I came here,” Wandt said. “It was fairly sudden. It was a struggle for me. Luckily, these coaches and that team made it a lot easier. Soccer was an outlet for me.”

On a veteran team that featured stars like Julie James, Sarah King and Aline De Lima, Jobson had enough confidence in Wandt to start her at goalkeeper the final 21 games of 2017 after Hannah Parrish suffered an injury in the third match of the season.

“It’s rare especially at the goalkeeper position to bring in a freshman that’s ready for that level of play,” Jobson said. “But she’s proven that from her first time here she was ready for it. We recruited her in hopes that she would be, but we really didn’t know. She’s just been a mainstay back there for us since day one, and has been pivotal in our success.”

Wandt recorded 66 saves and nine shutouts as the Bears got on a hot streak late in the year to win the Big 12 tournament and reach the Elite Eight for the first time in program history.