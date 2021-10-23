Record-setting GK Wandt is Baylor soccer's last line of defense

Before Baylor soccer coach Paul Jobson could even get the question out of his mouth, goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt already had her answer.
Of course, she wanted to play a fifth season for the Bears.
She was all in on the bonus year the NCAA offered due to the chaos COVID-19 created during the 2020 season. Another chance to play with the teammates she had bonded with since she left her home in Brookfield, Wisconsin, was just too good to pass up.
“In my eyes, it wasn’t much of a thought,” Wandt said. “I knew I wanted to come back and wanted to end it on a good note and more of a normal note. Obviously COVID isn’t gone, but compared to last year it’s more back to normal.”
Wandt will play her final regular season home game at Betty Lou Mays Field when the Bears host West Virginia at 1 p.m. Sunday. She’ll leave Baylor as one of the most productive players in program history.
She holds career records with 52 wins as a goalkeeper and 38 shutouts while ranking third in school history with 285 saves. Wandt has a reputation for steely nerves in tough situations, and her role as Baylor’s last line of defense makes the entire team more confident.
“One of the things about Jen is I don’t feel she feels that pressure,” Jobson said. “Great goalkeepers really have to be able to step into high pressure situations and not really feel the weight of it. If they get scored on, you need a short memory, push it to the back, and go again because there’s maybe another one coming at them. Something great about her in her career is that her mentality never really feels pressure.”
From her first moments at Baylor, Wandt showed untypical mental toughness for a freshman as she stepped into the Baylor lineup on a veteran 2017 team that won the Big 12 tournament and advanced to the NCAA tournament’s Elite Eight. The 2018 Bears followed up with the Big 12 regular season title and another Elite Eight run.
Now one of Baylor’s most experienced players, Wandt is relishing the chance to get back to the NCAA tournament. She’s played a major role for an 8-3-5 Baylor team that’s third in the Big 12 race behind TCU and Texas with a 4-1-2 record heading into the final regular season games against West Virginia and Thursday against Oklahoma in Norman.
“This is a really special team,” Wandt said. “It’s like teams in the past where we just want to keep playing with each other. It’s been fun to just come back with every single person who was with us last year. That’s something that most teams never get to do because you have people come in and you have people graduate. By taking it one game at a time, I think the sky is the limit for us.”
When Wandt began considering colleges to attend during her high school years in Brookfield, Wisconsin, she wanted to go someplace with warmer weather. Playing for her club team in the Milwaukee area, dealing with brutally cold weather was just part of the experience.
“I don’t know the temperature exactly, but we were shoveling snow off the field and I remember my goalie gloves froze over, so catching the ball was pretty tough because they had ice on them,” Wandt said. “That was a game where I was definitely just hitting things away. I feel like I had lots of games like that growing up.”
Wandt loved her visit to Baylor early in her Brookfield East High School days, and knew it was the kind of family atmosphere where she could thrive. That long distance family became even more important after her father died in December 2016, a month before Wandt began college at Baylor
“My dad passed away a few weeks before I came here,” Wandt said. “It was fairly sudden. It was a struggle for me. Luckily, these coaches and that team made it a lot easier. Soccer was an outlet for me.”
On a veteran team that featured stars like Julie James, Sarah King and Aline De Lima, Jobson had enough confidence in Wandt to start her at goalkeeper the final 21 games of 2017 after Hannah Parrish suffered an injury in the third match of the season.
“It’s rare especially at the goalkeeper position to bring in a freshman that’s ready for that level of play,” Jobson said. “But she’s proven that from her first time here she was ready for it. We recruited her in hopes that she would be, but we really didn’t know. She’s just been a mainstay back there for us since day one, and has been pivotal in our success.”
Wandt recorded 66 saves and nine shutouts as the Bears got on a hot streak late in the year to win the Big 12 tournament and reach the Elite Eight for the first time in program history.
“I lucked out with the veteran team because they were able to help me through situations that I had never been in, especially going to the Big 12 tournament, the NCAA tournament and the Elite Eight,” Wandt said. “It was really nice because I didn’t feel like I was kind of out on an island. Now that I’m older, I can return the favor to the younger kids that we have that are playing right now. So it’s kind of been a full circle experience.”
Full of confidence following their 2017 run, Baylor’s 2018 team powered to the Big 12 regular season championship with an 8-1 record followed by another Elite Eight appearance. During Baylor’s 20-6 season, Wandt set a school record with 12 shutouts.
“We were just all excited to get some extra games in,” Wandt said. “Every team we’ve had here, we just love each other so much. To get to play more games with your family is really special. The first two years to get to play through Thanksgiving as well as spending that holiday with the girls, I’m just thankful they were part of my life.”
With many of the veterans gone, Baylor was a .500 team the past two years. But with a lot of experienced players on this year’s squad like Taylor Moon, Kayley Ables, Ally Henderson-Ashkinos and Sarah Norman, the Bears know how to grind through tight games and pressure situations.
At 5-10, Wandt has the height and instincts to save a lot of shots. With her communication skills, she can help Baylor’s defenders stay on the same page. It’s a comfort to her teammates knowing they’ve got a goalkeeper with her total package.
“She gives us a lot of confidence,” said Baylor sophomore midfielder Sarah Hornyak. “Tracking back sometimes, I sometimes think Jen’s got it, and sometimes she’s human and it goes in. But having Jen back there is a real relaxer.”
Wandt graduated with her bachelor’s degree in political science in May and is studying for a master’s degree in sport management. She hopes to play pro soccer before going into coaching.
But before she thinks too far into the future, she wants one last great run with her Baylor teammates like her first two years of college soccer. It’s hard for Wandt to realize that her last scheduled game at Betty Lou Mays Field is Sunday.
“It’s sad and a little emotional, and hopefully we can go on a good run and maybe get a couple more (NCAA tournament) games here,” Wandt said. “I know we would all love that. It’s been kind of a crazy five years here, so I was just happy I could get this last year here. I’m trying not to get too emotional about it and just go out and play the games.”