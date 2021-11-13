Record-setting Pressley keeps it up, Bears take down TCU

FORT WORTH — The No. 6 Baylor volleyball team needed five sets to get it done, but the Bears fought off TCU, 24-26, 25-15, 18-25, 25-20, 15-11, on Saturday night for their third straight win.
After becoming the program’s all-time kills leader on Friday night, Yossiana Pressley added 26 more kills to her career tally against the feisty Frogs, who twice had a set advantage on the Bears (16-5, 10-2) but couldn’t finish them off.
Pressley added 12 digs, while Avery Skinner also had a double-double with 10 kills and 12 digs.
Taylor Raiola led TCU with 22 kills.
Baylor returns home next weekend to host Iowa State.
