Will Rigney may not be one for the spotlight, but it's not like he can avoid it.

Six-foot-six-inches, 200-pounds, a glob of Red Hot ointment slathered onto his shoulder, the stain of which will probably never wash out — the fourth-year junior right-handed pitcher has been Baylor baseball's “thermostat” in a season that started out cold.

It's been one season-ending injury after another for the former Midway standout over the past five years. A partially torn UCL prompted the end of his high school career with the Panthers, then after a scoreless three-inning outing his freshman season at Baylor, the first of his rotator cuff discomforts isent him bench him for the rest of the season in 2020. Then COVID-19 hit soon thereafter.

In 2021 it was Thoracic Outlet Syndrome that took Rigney out and last year it was a scope on his rotator cuff and labrum. But if there's been anything good to come out of Rigney's injury bug, it's the lessons he's learned.

“It's been tough,” Rigney said. “I think it's truly taught me how to take care of my body and work hard. I think in high school when my arm didn’t hurt I kind of thought that I worked hard, but I really didn’t. I'd put in 20-30 minutes a day. And I mean, now I probably put in two, three, four hours a day to get on the field.

"I think that it will just translate later on in life. You know, I think it'll make me a harder worker, and I think it'll make me a better man. So that's what I try to take every day.”

Will grew up at Baylor Ballpark. He's the son of former Baylor All-Southwest Conference catcher Charlie Rigney, who played for the Bears from 1989-1991 and then settled down in the Waco area. So, Will had a front row seat to both the Bears' triumphs and slumps of the last two decades.

“It was awesome,” Rigney said. “I just remember from the early days, the early 2000s, coming to all the games with my dad. My dad’s always loved Baylor. It was really fun because Baylor baseball was really good at that time and that’s the end goal, to get back to that.”

Probably the most prominent memory for the Rigneys was Baylor's 2012 Super Regional series against Arkansas. Both father and son noted it was a pretty cool experience, despite the loss to the Razorbacks.

“That was probably the toughest game and we're right on the verge of going to the World Series. We both remember that one,” Charlie said. “Arkansas is probably the biggest memory. It’s a bad one, but we always remember we were right there.”

Coming back from surgery following his third season-ending injury after eight starts and nine appearances in 2022, Rigney has pitched 16.1 innings for Baylor this year, easing his way out of the bullpen back to a starting role. Each outing has seen an increase in pitch count, with his most recent start against Oklahoma last Saturday being the longest. He gave the Bears 80 pitches over five innings.

It was nice bounce-back from a pair of tough road losses in which Rigney said he hadn't felt his best. But against the Sooners, Rigney set the tone, earning his third win of the season, giving up just one run on six hits and a walk while striking out five.

“Last couple times, it's been a little bit of a struggle, but it's probably part of the process,” Will said. “I'm not even a year out. The doctor said I'm going to have some ups and downs. Oklahoma State and Kansas, I didn't really honestly feel my greatest. It kind of is what it is.

"You're going to have to battle through some injuries. But I'm happy where I am right now, not even being a year out. I think that I'm a little bit ahead of schedule, and I feel great. I'm just going to keep working.”

In his first four appearances of 2023, Will put up 13 strikeouts, including a stretch that saw him retire 11 of 15 batters against Rice and Kansas State. Those performances earned Rigney his first Big 12 Pitcher of the Week honor on March 20 along with a spot on Collegiate Baseball's Players of the Week list. In a Twitter response to the award, Will deflected the praise onto his team, coaches and training staff.

“He’s just a very, very, very, very competitive person, and just really wants to be, I would say more than anything, just wants to be out there and be able to compete with the other players,” Charlie said. “He kind of deflects the limelight and he thinks a lot of his players. He just really wants to win. He really wants to compete.”

Since that late March stretch, Baylor has experienced some trouble on the road. But Will said that the Bears are learning as they stack up on experience.

“Obviously, we've had some ups and downs, but I think we've got a lot of young dudes and I think there's a lot of talent on this team,” Will said. “Even the old dudes — me, Anderson Needham — a lot of the older dudes even though we're old, we really haven't pitched a ton. It's a pretty young team with not a lot of experience. And I think it's just kind of a learning process. And I think we're getting better every day.”

Although Will's time on the field has been limited due to his injuries, Charlie said he's seen his son continue to enjoy his time at Baylor not just in uniform but out of it. He's proud of how Will has handled the adversity.

“I’m proud of him because he’s going to stay the course and he’s a grinder,” Charlie said. “It’s hard. It’s really hard when you can compete at a really high level and then all of a sudden you have a bunch of nagging injuries that don’t seem to get better. I could have seen it affect his school, affect his attitude or whatever, and I’m really proud of the way he dealt with adversity.

“Not only in baseball but later in life, I think what he’s been through as far as injuries in baseball, is going to serve him well down the road. When he has to deal with stuff when he’s a grown man, I mean he’s a grown man now, but when he’s working and raising kids, everything else, I think it’s going to play a positive impact.”

Heading into his fifth start and seventh outing of the season, Rigney will face Texas in the series finale Sunday afternoon. The hurler's last appearance prior to his last injury was against the Longhorns in Austin on April 22, 2022. Coming off the win against OU and a close game against Dallas Baptist, the Bears will hope to continue their improvement, with Rigney bringing some spark to finale.

“That dude is the definition of a thermostat, not a thermometer,” said second baseman Cole Posey following Baylor's series against K-State. “I think it’s something you can see whenever he gets out there, he changes the whole demeanor. Will won’t tell anybody this, but he’s grinding right now. He’s doing stuff that only Will can do.”