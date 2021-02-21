Red Oak TE Kelsey Johnson commits to Baylor

Red Oak tight end Kelsey Johnson verbally committed to Baylor on Sunday to become the fourth commitment in the Bears' 2022 class.

The 6-5, 220-pound Johnson is a three-star recruit who made 45 catches for 831 yards and 14 touchdowns over the last two seasons at Red Oak.

Johnson was the second commitment for the Bears in three days after Bowie offensive lineman Coleton Price committed to Baylor on Friday night.

Johnson and Price joined West Orange-Stark defensive end Carmello Jones and Festus (Mo.) athlete Kaian Roberts-Day in the 2022 class.