Redirected passion: Former Baylor star Broosova teaching a new generation

It’s been more than a decade since Lenka Broosova last suited up for Baylor as a player, but she’s always been a Bear.
Through a couple of years of a pro tennis career and six years serving as an assistant coach at Tulsa, Broosova still managed to make it back to Waco and stay connected with Baylor’s program.
That bond served her well when Bears head women’s tennis coach Joey Scrivano hired her as associate head coach last December.
“Every time I came for a football game or I saw (Baylor) on the road in Oklahoma I would try to see (the Baylor players),” Broosova said. “It made it a little easier for me because I had that relationship with some of them.
“It’s that much more special because I care about the school so much. Before I took this job, I was wondering how it was going to feel. I didn’t know if it was possible for me to care even more than I did as a player and I found out that it is possible.”
This weekend, Scrivano and Broosova will lead Baylor as it hosts the Big 12 Championships on its home courts at the Hurd Tennis Center. The second-seeded Bears will face No. 7 seed TCU at noon on Friday in the quarterfinals.
Scrivano is in the process of rebuilding a team that went 9-21 and missed the NCAA Tournament in its last full season in 2018-19. A year ago, Baylor had made significant strides when the national response to the oncoming COVID-19 pandemic shut down NCAA spring sports. Now the Bears are ranked No. 9 in the nation as they head into postseason play.
“I feel like we have the best coaching staff in the country,” Scrivano said. “By far, our coaches develop players better than anyone else. Lenka is a huge part of this. Coach (Daniella) Silva, our second assistant, is just absolutely incredible. We’re getting better in our off-court strength and conditioning program. These are the things necessary to help young players, talented players, but young players that need to grow. Ultimately that’s what we’re doing.”
During the time of no sports last spring, the Trib and Baylor combined to pick Bears all-decade teams in all sports for the 2010s. Broosova, who was an assistant at Tulsa at the time, was the Baylor Women’s Tennis Athlete of the Decade.
She finished her college career with Baylor records for singles victories (154) and doubles wins (120), but it was her competitiveness that set her apart. Even as a player, she would push her teammates hard.
“During her time at Baylor, she had no problem with doing what was unpopular for the betterment of the team,” Scrivano said last year. “It’s hard to find people like that, especially at that age. … In the end, it was way better having her on your side than competing against her.”
The current Baylor players recognize that competitive energy in their associate head coach. Fifth-year senior Alicia Herrero Linana said the Bears will sometime joke with Broosova when her fire to win goes into the red.
But they see a different side of the competitiveness, one that wants to nurture the best out of the members of the team.
“We’re so, so happy to have Lenka,” Herrero Linana said. “She’s doing an amazing job. She’s 24-7 available for us. You can feel it. She’s like our mom here and (Silva) as well. (Broosova is) living it in first person. She’s giving her best every day inside the court and outside the court. Any time when we call her, she’s ready for us. You can really feel that she’s a Baylor Bear and she loves Baylor and this team.”
Sometimes it’s difficult for accomplished players to translate their expertise into coaching. But Broosova, seven years into her coaching career, seems to have adapted. The work outside of matches is the same, even if the feeling during competition has shifted.
“The player-coach relationship is so much more special,” Broosova said. “You can’t do it for them, they have to do it. So when it happens and a special relationship is there, it’s just that much more special. Seeing them grow and seeing them get better is such a special feeling. It’s almost more special as a coach than as a player.”