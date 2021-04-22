Redirected passion: Former Baylor star Broosova teaching a new generation

It’s been more than a decade since Lenka Broosova last suited up for Baylor as a player, but she’s always been a Bear.

Through a couple of years of a pro tennis career and six years serving as an assistant coach at Tulsa, Broosova still managed to make it back to Waco and stay connected with Baylor’s program.

That bond served her well when Bears head women’s tennis coach Joey Scrivano hired her as associate head coach last December.

“Every time I came for a football game or I saw (Baylor) on the road in Oklahoma I would try to see (the Baylor players),” Broosova said. “It made it a little easier for me because I had that relationship with some of them.

“It’s that much more special because I care about the school so much. Before I took this job, I was wondering how it was going to feel. I didn’t know if it was possible for me to care even more than I did as a player and I found out that it is possible.”

This weekend, Scrivano and Broosova will lead Baylor as it hosts the Big 12 Championships on its home courts at the Hurd Tennis Center. The second-seeded Bears will face No. 7 seed TCU at noon on Friday in the quarterfinals.