 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reese commits to Baylor
0 comments

Reese commits to Baylor

{{featured_button_text}}

Baylor received its first commitment from a running back in the 2022 class as Bellville's Richard Reese announced his decision Thursday night.

The 5-10, 175-pound Reese enjoyed a spectacular junior season as he rushed for 1,873 yards and 26 touchdowns in 10 games. He rushed for at least 100 yards in every game and averaged 9.8 yards per carry.

Reese, a three-star recruit by 247Sports, also made five catches for 105 yards and two scores.

Reese is the second commitment in five days for the Bears after Cypress Ranch offensive lineman Bryce Simpson announced his decision on Sunday. The Bears now have 11 commitments in the 2022 class.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the first person to dive from a moving hot air balloon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert