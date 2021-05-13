Reese commits to Baylor

Baylor received its first commitment from a running back in the 2022 class as Bellville's Richard Reese announced his decision Thursday night.

The 5-10, 175-pound Reese enjoyed a spectacular junior season as he rushed for 1,873 yards and 26 touchdowns in 10 games. He rushed for at least 100 yards in every game and averaged 9.8 yards per carry.

Reese, a three-star recruit by 247Sports, also made five catches for 105 yards and two scores.

Reese is the second commitment in five days for the Bears after Cypress Ranch offensive lineman Bryce Simpson announced his decision on Sunday. The Bears now have 11 commitments in the 2022 class.

