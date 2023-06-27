Baylor running back Richard Reese earned preseason first-team all-Big 12 recognition from Athlon Sports while defensive lineman Gabe Hall was named first-team all-Big 12 by Phil Steele Magazine.
The Phil Steele honorees also included second-team all-Big 12 linebacker Mike Smith and third-team offensive lineman Clark Barrington, safety Devin Lemear and running back Dominic Richardson.
The Athlon honorees also included second-team selection linebacker Matt Jones, and third-team selections in Hall and Barrington. Lemear, wide receiver Monaray Baldwin, defensive lineman TJ Franklin and outside linebacker Garmon Randolph each earned fourth-team honors.