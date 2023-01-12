Reese makes FWAA freshman All-America team

Baylor running back Richard Reese was named Freshman All-America by the Football Writers Association of America, as announced by the organization on Thursday afternoon.

Reese was one of two running backs to earn the distinction, joining the nation’s freshman rushing leader Quinshon Judkins of Ole Miss. It is the second freshman All-America accolade for Reese, who also earned first-team honors from College Football News.

Reese finished the year ranked second in the nation among freshmen with 14 rushing touchdowns and fifth with 972 rushing yards.