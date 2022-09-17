Reese's Pieces: Freshman busts out in Baylor's 42-7 blowout of Texas State

After watching the Sun Belt wreak havoc across the college football landscape last weekend, No. 17 Baylor didn’t want to be the next victim.

Appalachian State upset then-No. 6 Texas A&M, Marshall stunned No. 8 Notre Dame, and Georgia Southern knocked off Nebraska, leading to Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost’s firing.

Would Texas State pull off the next Sun Belt shocker?

It didn’t happen as freshman Richard Reese exploded for 156 yards rushing and three touchdowns to lift the Bears to a 42-7 win over the Bobcats on a hot Saturday afternoon at McLane Stadium.

Following an uninspiring start, the Bears (2-1) looked more cohesive as the game progressed heading into Saturday’s upcoming Big 12 opener against Iowa State in Ames. The Bears needed a win over the Bobcats (1-2) after last week’s 26-20 double overtime road loss to BYU.

“There’s some gritty, ugly stuff that I think you have to go through to get to the beautiful, clean, polished shiny stuff,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “I’m thankful for the four quarters. I thought there was energy throughout. There was a good edge by the offense, and some violence from the start of the play to the end. Those are things that haven’t maybe been there the previous two games. We were able to execute after mistakes.”

The banged up Bears played without numerous key players, including wide receiver Monaray Baldwin, tight end Ben Sims and running back Taye McWilliams. All three were all out with head injuries, according to Aranda, who hopes to have them back for Iowa State. Safety Christian Morgan and defensive lineman Cole Maxwell also missed the game.

“We knew going into this week that we have some bodies down,” said Baylor receiver Gavin Holmes. “But we were very confident in the guys who needed to step up. Everybody who had to step up did step up today. I think that’s a testament to our preparation, our staff and the work we put in.”

The Bears needed some younger guys to step up, and nobody was more willing than Reese. The former Bellville star called the ball 19 times and popped loose for touchdown runs of 14, 52 and five yards. He showed a knack for reading the defense and making the cut at the right time to pick up big yardage.

“Since fall camp he’s been giving that,” Aranda said. “You’ve got one read (in the wide zone offense) and at a certain point you have to make the cut and go. When you do make it, you have to be real forceful and confident with that cut. It takes a little moxie to do that, and he does that really well, and was able to pop a few too, which helps confidence in everything.”

Reese was definitely a candidate for best actor when he helped pull off the fake of the day in the closing minute of the first half.

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen faked the handoff to Reese, who sold the defense so well that everybody thought he had the ball.

Meanwhile, Shapen broke around the right side into the clear for a 35-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 21-7 lead with 26 seconds left in the second quarter. Struggling to find a groove, the Bears got the lift they needed going into halftime.

“We knew we were going to be in a two-minute situation,” Holmes said. “So we knew we wanted to drive down there and get some points. We started off shaky, a little slower than we would have liked to. But yeah, that two-minute drill put us into gear for that second half."

In the opening minute of the fourth quarter, Reese flashed his speed as he fired up the middle for a 52-yard touchdown to push Baylor’s lead to 35-7.

“I’m excited for him,” Aranda said. “After the run, he always gives it back to the official. You love to see the purity in all of it, and I’m excited about what can become with him.”

By that time, Baylor’s defense was picking up its play. Early in the third quarter, Baylor safety Al Walcott forced a fumble by Texas State receiver Javen Banks that was recovered by Mike Harris.

Noseguard Siaki “Apu” Ika batted down two straight passes by Texas State quarterback Layne Hatcher midway through the third quarter.

Following a fumble by Baylor running Craig “Sqwirl” Williams, Chidi Ogbonnaya blocked Seth Keller’s 46-yard field goal attempt late in the third quarter. The Bobcats finished with just 268 yards against the Bears.

“Going into halftime, we knew we had a lot of things to fix, especially in the back end,” Walcott said. “We knew we had to dial in and fix those things, and that's what we did as a whole, even as a team. Everybody knew we had to pick each other up, and that's what we did.”

After throwing mostly short, conservative passes earlier in the game, Shapen fired a 28-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Holmes over the middle with 4:42 left in the third quarter.

Reese’s long touchdown run to start the fourth quarter seemed to loosen up Texas State’s defense as Shapen spotted Josh Fleeks alone down the right sideline for 45 yards. That set up Reese’s third touchdown of the day on a five-yard run to extend Baylor’s lead to 42-7 with 12:19 left in the game.

The Bears set the tone for their offense on the opening drive of the day as they used Reese’s runs and Shapen’s short passes to move 75 yards on 13 plays. Reese blew up the middle for a 14-yard touchdown to finish of the drive.

Baylor scored again to open the second quarter when Williams found an opening around the left side for a 30-yard touchdown to complete a nine-play, 69 yard drive.

The Bobcats pieced together a 14-play, 71-yard drive to the 4. But Baylor put up a stand in the red zone as linebacker Will Williams read Hatcher’s fourth-down pass to Banks and knocked it down to stop the threat.

The Bobcats broke through on their next possession as Hatcher hit Ashtyn Hawkins breaking over the middle for a 12-yard touchdown to trim Baylor’s lead to 14-7 with 1:59 left in the second quarter.

But beginning with Shapen’s breakaway touchdown run to close the first half, Baylor’s offense clicked at a much more proficient level.

“We started offensively slower than we would have liked,” Holmes said. “But I felt like we were executing at a pretty good level. So I think the big message going into the second half for us was to play fast, play hard and play our game of football. And I think we did that.”