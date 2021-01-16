‘Reliable violent offense’ new Baylor offensive philosophy under Jeff Grimes

“I know a couple of guys on the Clemson staff, so I talked to them about Chansi and they raved about him, could not have given a higher recommendation from people that I trust implicitly,” Grimes said. “They talked about him as a person, as a man of great faith and a family man, and as a guy who would be a great role model for our players as well as someone who has knowledge of the game who will do a great job developing our receivers.”

In addition to Bell, Baylor retained running backs coach Justin “Juice” Johnson on the offensive staff.

“I did not know Juice before this opportunity, but I love his energy and was really impressed as we looked at recruits this week with his knowledge of the game and what it takes to be successful, not only at running back but other positions as well,” Grimes said. “I think he’s a great evaluator and I really like the energy he brings.”

While each of Baylor’s offensive coaches will bring different strengths and ideas to the table, Grimes said the biggest key is to work cohesively as a staff.