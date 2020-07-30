Remarkable Baylor hoops season paying off in Scott Drew's best recruiting month ever

“It’s really exciting being part of this class,” Brown said. “Now we just have to prove to everyone why we’re one of the top classes. I was really impressed with the great season Baylor was having and I’m looking forward to keeping it going for the next couple of years.”

The 6-8, 205-pound Brown is a five-star recruit who played last season at Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kan., where he led a deep and talented squad with 13 points per game while averaging six rebounds.

He transferred to the prep basketball powerhouse last summer after previously playing at East Ridge High School in Woodbury, Minn.

Brown feels comfortable with Baylor’s coaching staff and is impressed by the way Drew uses his forwards like former all-Big 12 player Taurean Prince, who became the No. 12 pick in the 2016 NBA draft by the Utah Jazz and is currently playing for the Brooklyn Nets.

“I really connected with Coach Drew and his staff, and going there will give me the best opportunity as a player and a person,” Brown said. “They’re just like family, and especially Coach Drew being a big Christian really connected with me and my dad. I like the way they’ve used their wings like Taurean Prince. They’ve had big, athletic wings like myself. I feel like I can use my length and athleticism to my advantage.”