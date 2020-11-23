Report: Baylor basketball out of Empire Classic

Baylor will not play in the Empire Classic on Wednesday and Thursday after opening opponent Arizona State planned to withdraw due to health concerns after Bears coach Scott Drew announced Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19, according to CBS Sports.

Baylor has not made an official announcement on its plans as a spokesman said it's still an evolving situation. The Empire Classic is held at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Though Drew tested positive and didn't plan to attend the Empire Classic, he said the rest of the team tested negative on Friday and Sunday and would be coached by assistant Jerome Tang. Baylor planned to test for COVID-19 Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Empire Classic was expected to be the premier event to open the college basketball season with the No. 2 Bears playing the No. 18 Sun Devils on Wednesday.

No. 3 Villanova is scheduled to face Boston on College on Wednesday. The winners and losers of the opening round games were to play Thursday.

