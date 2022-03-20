Report: Baylor's Jerome Tang finalizing deal as Kansas State head coach

Kansas State is finalizing a deal with longtime Baylor men's basketball associate head coach Jerome Tang to become the Wildcats' head coach, according to CBS Sports.

Kansas State administrators flew to Texas on Sunday to formally interview Tang and began working on a contract, according to the Wichita Eagle.

Tang has been an assistant on Scott Drew's staff since he arrived at Baylor in 2003. He's played an instrumental role in lifting the program to national prominence in the last 19 years, including the 2021 national championship.

The Kansas State job opened on March 10 when Bruce Weber resigned after 10 seasons as head coach. Weber had a 184-147 record with five NCAA Tournament appearances at Kansas State, but his teams struggled the last three seasons with a 34-58 overall record and a 13-41 Big 12 record.

Tang was previously head coach at the high school level at Heritage Christian, which won four TAPPS state championships.

On Wednesday before the start of the NCAA Tournament, Drew was asked about Tang's potential as a head coach at the NCAA level.

“Coach Tang has had opportunities in the past,” Drew said. “And people see that he does a great job and would be a great head coach. The good thing is he can be selective. He's never just taken something for money or because he wants to be a head coach. When he feels called to go somewhere, he's going to go, and definitely it'll be exciting for us.”