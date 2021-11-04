Report: McGuire to interview at Tech

Texas Tech is preparing to interview Baylor associate head coach and linebackers coach Joey McGuire for the Red Raiders' head coaching vacancy, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Oklahoma defensive coordinator and safeties coach Alex Grinch is also scheduled to interview for the Red Raiders' opening, according to the Avalanche-Journal. The job opened when Matt Wells was fired Oct. 25.

A source with knowledge of Tech's process told the Avalanche-Journal the search is "exceptionally broad, nationwide" at this point, adding that more than 20 candidates have been closely scrutinized and a dozen have expressed interest directly or through agents.

McGuire has been on the Baylor coaching staff for five seasons, including three under former head coach Matt Rhule and the last two under Dave Aranda. McGuire has been one of Baylor's top recruiters because of his deep ties to Texas coaches.

McGuire, a 2020 inductee into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor, came to Baylor after a legendary run as head coach at Cedar Hill High School. He led Cedar Hill to three state championships in 14 seasons, including back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014.