Reports: Shapen to be named Baylor starting QB

Sophomore Blake Shapen is expected to be named Baylor's starting quarterback, according to reports that surfaced late Tuesday night.

Both SicEm365.com and The Athletic reported that Shapen will be named starting quarterback after battling senior Gerry Bohanon throughout spring practice.

However, Baylor hasn't yet made an official announcement on the decision at quarterback.

Following Baylor's spring game Saturday, coach Dave Aranda said that he wanted to name a starter before the end of the spring semester.

Bohanon threw for 2,200 yards and 18 touchdowns and ran for 323 yards and nine scores last season in 12 starts.

When Bohanon went down with a hamstring injury in the 11th game of the season, Shapen guided the Bears to a win over Texas Tech in the regular season finale. He hit his first 17 passes and threw three touchdowns in the Big 12 championship game to earn MVP in a 21-16 win over Oklahoma State.

With Shapen out with a shoulder injury that he suffered against Oklahoma State, Bohanon came back to start Baylor's 21-7 win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl, but struggled throughout the game.