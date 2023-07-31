Sarah Andrews is the elder statesman of the Baylor women’s basketball team.

It’s clear that the senior guard — the only player on the roster who has been with the Bears for more than one year — has accepted the role and is ready to help the team get to the next level.

“I learned from the people before me,” Andrews said. “I’m ready to lead this group to a Big 12 championship and the Final Four. We have a great team that’s willing to be led and that listens. They’re just fun to play with and be around.”

Andrews was the leading scorer for the Bears last season, averaging nearly 15 points per game. She was a two-time Big 12 Player of the Week and was the only Baylor player to be named to the all-conference first team.

This year, Baylor brought in four transfers with plenty of experience at other schools and one true freshman.

“When you think about our veterans, they’ve been here a year,” Baylor head coach Nicki Collen said. “This is a unique opportunity. There is no Caitlin Bickle fifth-year senior, it’s kind of Sarah’s team to lead.”

Three of the four of those talented transfers are guards who aren’t afraid to score.

Madison Bartley, the only non-guard, was a two-time all-conference player at Belmont who averaged 14.1 points per game her senior year.

The first time Bartley met Andrews, they went bowling. All it took was that welcoming interaction for Bartley to grasp the family environment on the Bears’ squad and their focus on pushing for championships.

“She’s such a light and a leader on this team, and I can’t wait to see it come out more on the court,” Bartley said.

Perhaps the scoring burden on Andrews will be lifted just a bit.

Versatile sophomores Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Bella Fontleroy each appeared in 33 games last season and were unanimous All-Freshmen Team selections. Littlepage-Buggs was also named Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

It’ll also help getting forwards Aijha Blackwell and Dre’Una Edwards back in the fold for a full season after both missed most of last year with eligibility and injury issues.

“We have so many people that I want to see grow on the court,” Andrews said. “I think it gives me an opportunity to take some weight off my shoulders. We have so much depth on our team that I don’t have so much pressure on me now.”

When a huge chunk of the Bears’ offensive production was drafted ahead of her junior season, Andrews made big strides and helped Baylor make it to the NCAA tournament for the 19th season in a row.

She scored a career-high 30 points in a road win against No. 17 Oklahoma in January and followed that up with 27 points in a win at No. 21 Kansas four days later and was named ESPN’s National Player of the Week.

She’s stepped up once. Now she’ll have to do it again.

“Sarah has to take a big step this year, as good as she was last year in terms of putting the ball in the basket,” Collen said. “She’s probably going to have to have the ball in her hands more. That means being in great shape from the beginning and being a vocal leader.”

Even if her role expands slightly, one thing will never change for the senior guard.

“Imm’a still be Sarah and play Sarah Andrews basketball,” she said.