Return of the DiDi: Lady Bears' star sparks tough win over USF

TAMPA, Fla. – DiDi Richards grabbed a rebound in the final minute and Queen Egbo blocked a shot to seal the fourth-ranked Baylor Lady Bears victory over South Florida.
Neither of those two players got in the game in Baylor’s season opener, but they were crucial to the Lady Bears’ 67-62 victory over the Bulls on Tuesday night at the Yuengling Center.
Egbo and Richards, both members of Baylor national title squad in 2019, gave the Lady Bears the edge they needed to win the first of three consecutive road games here early in the season.
“I told them that these three games will allow us to find out a little bit about ourselves, win or lose, and they were going to be tough,” Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey said. “You can’t just make up experience. We don’t have the experience that these three teams that we’re playing here in a row on the road have. We have the talent, but it takes a little while to gel. It takes a little while for me to figure it out. … Tonight we gutted it out.”
Egbo, who sat out the first game of the season for unspecified reasons, posted a game-high 25 points with 11 rebounds in her season debut.
But whatever the outcome had been, the Lady Bears got a boost on Tuesday as Richards was cleared to play and entered the game in the first quarter.
Richards suffered a strange injury, technically termed a Spinal Cord Injury Without Radiographic Abnormality (SCIWORA), when she and Moon Ursin collided in practice on Oct. 24. Ursin sustained a concussion and returned to practice after going through concussion protocol. But Richards briefly lost feeling below her knees and, even when it came back, spent time using a walker.
Richards’ progress was well-documented on social media as eventually she was able to regain mobility and go through shooting drills. She participated in the shootaround and pregame warmups before the season opener against Central Arkansas on Nov. 25.
With the Lady Bears trailing 8-3 in the opening minutes, Richards entered the contest and immediately provided a spark by making a basket.
Mulkey credited Baylor athletic trainer Alex Olson with a tremendous effort in helping Richards get back and ready to play again 38 days after her injury.
“Alex, before we left out of the locker room, he said a prayer and was basically saying, ‘Thank you for healing DiDi,’” Richards said. “It was something that I’ve been hearing, but just a matter of hearing it today when it was my first game back, tears started flowing.”
Richards’ first basket helped Baylor battle South Florida in a close first half in which the two teams traded the lead five times.
Lady Bears freshman Sarah Andrews went into the lane and got a point-blank basket to tie South Florida at 17 late in the first quarter. Just 30 seconds later, graduate transfer guard DiJonai Carrington finished a fast break with a layup that put Baylor in front for the first time, 19-17.
Trinity Oliver scored seven first-half points to lead the Lady Bears as they pushed ahead 29-28 at the break.
“It’s good to see players like Trinity Oliver who stay the course in our program and you keep telling them, ‘Your time will come, your time will come,’” Mulkey said. “We don’t win the basketball game tonight without her solid play on both ends of the floor.
The Lady Bears (2-0) got a firmer grasp on the contest with a 10-2 run to start the third quarter. Egbo had three of the five baskets in that stretch as she began to heat up.
Richards, who finished with four points and seven assists, dished out assists for consecutive Baylor buckets by freshman post Hannah Gusters and Egbo as the Lady Bears surged ahead by nine late in the third.
South Florida (1-1), which made 10 3-pointers to stay in the game, cut Baylor’s lead to three in the closing minutes when guard Elena Tsineke got to the basket for a layup.
But the Lady Bears didn’t allow the Bulls to score in the final 61 seconds and Egbo and Oliver each made a free throw to secure the win.
The Lady Bears season continues with a road game at No. 16 Arkansas on Sunday. Then Baylor will open Big 12 play at West Virginia on Dec. 10.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!