Return of the DiDi: Lady Bears' star sparks tough win over USF

TAMPA, Fla. – DiDi Richards grabbed a rebound in the final minute and Queen Egbo blocked a shot to seal the fourth-ranked Baylor Lady Bears victory over South Florida.

Neither of those two players got in the game in Baylor’s season opener, but they were crucial to the Lady Bears’ 67-62 victory over the Bulls on Tuesday night at the Yuengling Center.

Egbo and Richards, both members of Baylor national title squad in 2019, gave the Lady Bears the edge they needed to win the first of three consecutive road games here early in the season.

“I told them that these three games will allow us to find out a little bit about ourselves, win or lose, and they were going to be tough,” Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey said. “You can’t just make up experience. We don’t have the experience that these three teams that we’re playing here in a row on the road have. We have the talent, but it takes a little while to gel. It takes a little while for me to figure it out. … Tonight we gutted it out.”

Egbo, who sat out the first game of the season for unspecified reasons, posted a game-high 25 points with 11 rebounds in her season debut.

But whatever the outcome had been, the Lady Bears got a boost on Tuesday as Richards was cleared to play and entered the game in the first quarter.