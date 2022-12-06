Revolving-door lineup forcing steady adjustments for No. 19 Baylor women

So far this season, it’s been a bit of a revolving door at the scorer’s table for the Baylor women’s basketball team.

Injuries and absences have forced head coach Nicki Collen to shuffle the starting lineup with regularity. In the Bears’ eight games, they’ve already used five different starting lineups, while nine different players have registered a start.

But they’re figuring it out.

“I think it just shows how deep we can go,” Baylor senior guard Jaden Owens said. “When we have a few people down, I really feel like the bench stepped up. I think they showed that they’re capable of doing whatever Coach Nicki needs.”

Baylor tapped into its backup power again Sunday against Houston Christian. With junior guard and leading scorer Sarah Andrews in a walking boot as she nursed an aggravation of an earlier ankle injury, sophomore post Kendra Gillispie earned the first start of her career. Gillispie performed well in the 19th-ranked Bears’ 79-35 win, as she slipped to the goal nicely on the pick-and-roll and demonstrated some nice touch around the rim, hitting 5 of 6 shots for 10 points.

That was a relief for both the BU coaches to see and for Gillispie, as she came in shooting just 40.9 percent from the floor. Collen recently compared the shooting issues from both Gillisipie and freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs (36.1%) to a golfer having the case of the yips. It’s more of a mental block than an inability to knock down those shots, the coach said.

Fortunately for Baylor, though, Littlepage-Buggs remains plenty productive on the defensive end. The lithe 6-1 freshman from Edmond, Okla., who was a McDonald’s All-American in high school, is averaging 9.0 rebounds and 1 block per game, tops on the team in both categories. Even more impressively, she has displayed such feisty on-ball defense that Collen may be willing to let Buggs handle the role of opposing star-stopper once the Bears enter the rigors of Big 12 play.

Collen said that Andrews, who averages 13.7 points per game and leads BU with 17 made 3-pointers, is “day to day” but might be back in uniform for Wednesday’s home game against UT-Arlington. Either way, the coach is expecting a tussle. The Lady Mavs (5-4) won the Sun Belt Conference a year ago and made the NCAA tournament and they’ve gotten up for tougher competition this season. They played both Kansas (79-74) and Oklahoma (89-80) close in losses and tallied a 67-64 win over another future Big 12 team in Houston.

“UTA is a team that, obviously, gave us trouble at the beginning of last season,” said Collen, referring to an 81-54 Baylor win. “We made a big run in the third quarter to kind of blow it open a year ago, but (they’re) an NCAA Tournament team. They’re big and athletic and they’re going to mix zone and man and do some different things.”

If Andrews doesn’t play for Baylor, that will likely put more responsibility in the lap of Owens. The senior is playing her best ball by far since coming to Baylor this season. After averaging just 2.4 points per game through her first three college seasons, she is putting up 11.9 points and a team-leading 6.4 assists per game this year. Lately, she’s been on a shooting spree, as she has averaged 16 points per game over her last four outings on 57.8% shooting from the floor.

Asked if she’s living her best life right now, Owens chuckled.

“I just want to do whatever is best for my team,” she said. “Whatever my team needs, if that’s Coach telling me I need to get in there and rebound more, knowing that I’m a 3, I need to play as a big guard, I’m going to do that. Or defensively, whatever my team needs for me to do I want to do. I want to be the one to where Coach Nicki is like, ‘Jaden, you have to go in and guard the post.’ I’ll do it, you know what I’m saying? If I can’t do it, I’m going to find a way to do it and I’ll make it happen.”

Bear Facts

UTA is coached by Shereka Wright, the former Copperas Cove and Purdue star who scored 3,269 points in high school. She was a three-time Super Centex Player of the Year for Cove from 1998-2000. … Baylor’s Bella Fontleroy is the reigning Big 12 Freshman of the Week after tallying her first career double-double (17 points, 11 rebounds) against HCU on Sunday. … Following Wednesday’s game, Baylor will take a seven-day break for final exams before facing Tennessee State on Dec. 15.