RG3 highlights Baylor Athletic Hall of Fame induction class

Baylor’s only Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III highlights an eight-member induction class that will join the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame this November.

The group spans six different sports. In addition to Griffin, the 2022 class includes baseball’s Josh Ludy, men's golfer Jeremy Alcorn, volleyball’s Taylor Barnes Fallon, basketball’s Demond “Tweety” Carter, football’s Doak Field, and track and field’s Quentin Iglehart-Summers and Gary Kafer.

Additionally, a pair of former Baylor lettermen and decorated Air Force pilots will join the B Association’s Wall of Honor — Col. Tyree Newton of the baseball team and the late Col. Wilbur Mehaffey of the football program.

Griffin, aka RG3, remains one of the most decorated Baylor football players in history a decade after he wrapped up his career with the Bears. He set or tied 54 school records for the Bears, passing for 76 touchdowns while rushing for 33 more TDs. In 2011, he helped the Bears beat the mighty Oklahoma Sooners for the first time on their way to a 10-3 season and the program’s first bowl win in 19 years. He became Baylor’s first Heisman winner in program history that season, and was the No. 2 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins (now Commanders). Griffin now works for ESPN as a college football analyst.

Alcorn ranks second in Baylor men’s golf history with five individual tournament wins. He was a first-team All-Big 12 player and an honorable mention All-American. He still ranks among Baylor’s program leaders in career top-10 finishes (17), top-five finishes (11) and scoring average (73.19). For the past eight years he has been a college assistant coach at Texas Tech, Coastal Carolina and, most recently, Liberty.

Ludy won Big 12 Baseball Player of the Year honors in 2012, when he hit .362 with a Big 12-leading 16 home runs and 72 RBIs. The catcher was a first-team All-American and led Baylor to a conference-record 24-game winning streak. An eight-round MLB draft pick by Philadelphia, Ludy played two years in the Phillies’ organization before moving on to the independent River City (Mo.) Cats, where he played four more seasons before retiring from pro baseball. He now runs a gun shop in Missouri.

A four-time NCAA national champion and seven-time All-American, Iglehart-Summers ran the anchor leg for the bulk of Baylor’s incredible 42-race winning streak in the 4x400-meter relay. Iglehart-Summers helped the Bears win NCAA relay titles indoors in 2007 and ’09 and outdoor titles in 2007 and ’08. He also added an individual All-America honor at the 2007 NCAA Indoor Championships, finishing third in the 400 meters. Internationally, he won gold medals at the 2006 World Junior Championships in Beijing and the 2012 World Indoor Championships in Istanbul.

Kafer, a Gatesville product, won back-to-back high school state championships in the high jump. As a Baylor freshman in 1972, he became the Southwest Conference’s first seven-foot high jumper. He won titles at the Texas Relays and the Border Olympics that year before a knee injury slowed his progress. But he still came back to win the SWC title in the event as a senior in 1975, before returning to Gatesville as a coach.

Barnes Fallon still owns Baylor volleyball’s all-time assist record, as she totaled 5,120 for her career. She also broke school and Big 12 records in service aces, racking up 205 for her career, while leading the Bears in assists and aces for four straight seasons. She was a two-time first-team All-Big 12 and all-region honoree.

Carter was the first McDonald’s All-American ever to sign with Baylor’s basketball program after an incredible high school career at Reserve Christian in Louisiana. At Baylor, Tweety scored 1,437 career points and ranks in the Bears’ top five all-time in career 3-pointers made (274), assists (474) and steals (153). He played 12 years of professional basketball overseas, and in March returned to Baylor as the program’s Director of Player Development.

Field served as team captain on Baylor’s Southwest Conference-winning football team in 1980, the first BU team to win 10 games in program history. He was a consensus All-SWC linebacker that season and ranks seventh in program history in career tackles (330) and third in assists (166).

Selected to play in the Hula and Japan Bowl all-star games, Field was taken in the seventh round of the 1981 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. He played one year with the NFL's St. Louis (now Arizona) Cardinals and three seasons in the USFL before suffering a career-ending injury.

Baylor’s Wall of Fame recognizes former BU athletes whose accomplishments in public or private life following graduation have brought positive recognition, credit and honor to the university and the athletic department.

Commissioned into the Air Force as a Second Lieutenant after his Baylor football playing days (1948-51), Col. Mehaffey spent 28 years in the Air Force as a pilot, instructor, supervisor and director of flight operations. The highly decorated Vietnam veteran flew 198 F-4 missions and received the Distinguished Flying Cross and Legion of Merit among his many military decorations.

After a second career with the Texas Department of Transportation, as a manager in the finance division, Mehaffey volunteered with Faith in Action and First United Methodist in Georgetown. On the day he died, Nov. 21, 2020, at the age of 90, Mehaffey received the Wall of Honor Certificate of Registry from the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum as a permanent testament to his commitment to and passion for flight.

The son of a Baptist minister from Arkansas, Col. Newton was a three-year baseball starter at second base and team captain in 1953, when he earned All-Southwest Conference honors. Addiontally, he participated in the Baylor ROTC program and played for the Alpine Cowboys semi-pro baseball team in the summers.

In a 30-year career as a pilot and instructor in the Air Force, Newton flew over 400 combat missions in Vietnam and was awarded the Distinguish Flying Cross for heroic and extraordinary achievement in 1966. Awarded the Legion of Merit upon his retirement, he started a second career as an administrator with the Texas A&M Medical School.

Now 90, Newton has been a member of First Baptist Church of College Station since 1985 and currently serves as Co-President of his Sunday School class.

The 2022 Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame banquet will be 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 in Baylor’s Cashion Building Banquet Room. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased by contacting the “B” Association at 254-710-3045 or by email at tammy_hardin@baylor.edu.