RG3 joins ESPN

Former Baylor Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Robert Griffin III announced Thursday that he has signed a broadcasting contract with ESPN.

Griffin is joining the network as a college football and NFL analyst. He'll call a weekly ESPN/ABC college football game, and also contribute to coverage of the College Football Playoff, the Super Bowl and more.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the deal includes an out clause if an NFL offer comes along for the 2021 season because Griffin "still wants to play."

The 31-year-old Griffin won the 2011 Heisman Trophy with the Bears, and was selected with the second overall pick in the 2012 draft by Washington and earned NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors at the end of his first season.

The dual-threat quarterback suffered knee injuries late in his rookie season that required surgery, and he was never able to replicate his rookie success in following seasons with Washington, Cleveland and most recently Baltimore.

