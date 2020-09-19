Rhoades optimistic Baylor can play entire Big 12 schedule

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is an era of college football when it’s not unusual to schedule nonconference games a decade or more in advance.

But Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades and Houston athletic director Chris Pezman summoned a miracle last weekend when they scheduled a game at McLane Stadium on only a week’s notice.

Administrators in all fields should take note.

Working together out of mutual need when their opponents couldn’t play due to COVID-19 issues, Rhoades and Pezman not only scheduled a game on the fly, they scheduled two more matchups between Baylor and Houston down the road.

This wasn’t just any old game.

It was the first game between Baylor and Houston since their final season in the Southwest Conference in 1995. Fox scheduled the kickoff for 11 a.m. Saturday. Players, coaches and fans from both teams were pretty giddy about it as they should have been.

But COVID reared its ugly head once again.

Less than 24 hours before kickoff, Baylor had to postpone the game indefinitely after a position group had too many players who either tested positive or were under contact tracing protocol to meet Big 12 COVID-19 minimum standards.