Rhoades optimistic Baylor can play entire Big 12 schedule

This is an era of college football when it’s not unusual to schedule nonconference games a decade or more in advance.
But Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades and Houston athletic director Chris Pezman summoned a miracle last weekend when they scheduled a game at McLane Stadium on only a week’s notice.
Administrators in all fields should take note.
Working together out of mutual need when their opponents couldn’t play due to COVID-19 issues, Rhoades and Pezman not only scheduled a game on the fly, they scheduled two more matchups between Baylor and Houston down the road.
This wasn’t just any old game.
It was the first game between Baylor and Houston since their final season in the Southwest Conference in 1995. Fox scheduled the kickoff for 11 a.m. Saturday. Players, coaches and fans from both teams were pretty giddy about it as they should have been.
But COVID reared its ugly head once again.
Less than 24 hours before kickoff, Baylor had to postpone the game indefinitely after a position group had too many players who either tested positive or were under contact tracing protocol to meet Big 12 COVID-19 minimum standards.
When I reached Rhoades via phone shortly after Friday afternoon’s announcement, I had never heard him sound so down. But he was more concerned for the players who couldn’t play for the second straight weekend after the Sept. 12 game against Louisiana Tech was canceled following a coronavirus outbreak on the Bulldogs’ squad.
“That’s who I’m most heartbroken for, our student-athletes,” Rhoades said. “It’s a tough blow for them, as I know it is for others. But I’m more concerned about them.”
The game was so close to being played that Houston coach Dana Holgorsen tweeted a photo of a Cougars’ equipment truck that had already pulled up to McLane Stadium.
Pezman made perhaps the most profound statement Friday afternoon after the game that he and Rhoades so brilliantly scheduled out of thin air was COVID clobbered.
“COVID giveth, COVID taketh away,” Pezman said.
Rhoades is hoping COVID doesn’t taketh away any more games this season.
With the rescheduling of the Houston game unlikely since Baylor’s open dates don’t align, the Bears’ best hope is for all nine Big 12 games to be played as scheduled beginning with Saturday’s date against Kansas at 6:30 p.m. at McLane Stadium.
Navigating COVID-19 protocols is difficult because it’s not only players who test positive, it’s players who have come in contact with them who could miss games.
It’s hard not to come in close contact with your teammates on a football team. They don’t call it a contact sport for nothing.
Under its COVID-19 guidelines, the Big 12 has ruled that at least 53 players must be available to play with a minimum of seven offensive linemen, four interior defensive lineman and one quarterback.
But Rhoades still thinks the Bears can play all of their Big 12 games, and he’s confident that first-year coach Dave Aranda will handle the situation as well as anybody.
“I’m still optimistic we can play the nine conference games,” Rhoades said. “Coach Aranda and I have been in constant communication and are on the same page with this. He’s handling this like any other great leader would. He’s disappointed for the young men and the coaching staff, but we have to pivot and move forward and put a plan together.”
Rhoades said the Baylor athletic department will continue to work with medical professionals to keep evaluating the best methods to keep positive COVID-19 cases low.
The Big 12 scheduled several open dates for all teams in case COVID-19 forces postponements. It was a wise move because as Rhoades saw this weekend the virus can wreck even the best of plans.
Ppd. — Baylor vs. Houston
Sept. 26 — Baylor vs. Kansas (6:30 p.m., ESPNU)
Oct. 3 — Baylor at West Virginia
Oct. 17 — Baylor vs. Oklahoma State (homecoming)
Oct. 24 — Baylor at Texas
Oct. 31 — Baylor vs. TCU
Nov. 7 — Baylor at Iowa State
Nov. 14 — Baylor vs. Texas Tech
Nov. 28 — Baylor vs. Kansas State
Dec. 5 — Baylor at Oklahoma
Ppd. — Baylor vs. Louisiana Tech
Ppd. — Baylor vs. Ole Miss, at NRG Stadium in Houston
