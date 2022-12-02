Rice makes Baylor sweat, but Bears survive to reach NCAA's third round

Nobody knows how many licks it took the owl to get to the center of the Tootsie Pop, but it took Baylor 169 licks to finally expose the underbelly of the Rice Owls.

That’s how many total swings the fourth-seeded Bears required to outlast fifth-seeded Rice, 16-25, 25-22, 25-23, 14-25, 15-11, in the teams’ second-round NCAA tournament battle on Friday night at the Ferrell Center. Baylor (25-6) advances on to next week’s Sweet 16 for the fourth straight year and fifth time in school history, where it will meet the winner of Saturday’s match between top-seeded Louisville and eighth-seeded Purdue.

It was the proverbial “it’s too bad someone has to lose” type of match. Rice (27-4) pushed Baylor to the absolute brink, making the Bears work for every point far more than the sweep the Bears gave the Owls back in a nonconference match in October.

“The strength and character of this team shine through,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “It’s so hard to end a team’s season, especially when they’re really good. We have our fifth-year seniors, but they have a couple of really seasoned ones as well. They didn’t give us anything at all. I felt like we really had to earn it.”

Boy, did they ever. Rice actually dominated the first and fourth sets, and should have had all the momentum entering the fifth.

But you could put these Bears on that large rock climbing wall in the McLane Student Life Center and they’d relentlessly pull themselves up to the top. They opened the fourth set on a brisk 4-0 run to finally put the Owls on their heels.

Rice had to play from behind from then on, and the Owls eventually pulled to within 13-10 on an Anota Adekunle putaway at the net.

But Baylor pushed through to reach the top, with senior Lauren Harrison rising home to hammer home the winning point for her 19th kill of the match.

How sweet did that feel, Lauren?

“It felt pretty good,” she said. “But at the end of the day I was just excited that our season is continuing, and that was the most important thing.”

Rice put the Bears on upset alert early in the match. The Owls were unfazed by the block attempts of Baylor’s towers at the net, and picked up a slew of points off the Bears’ hands. The Owls hit .314 in the opening set in coasting to the win.

Late in the second set, Baylor finally located the beat and started to make the ball dance. Trailing 21-19 after a quick-strike kill from Rice’s Adekunle (22 kills), the Bears dug deep. They responded with a 5-0 run, with some of their sharpest play of the night. In doing so, they finally began to build some momentum. Baylor finally finished off the set on a Harrison missile, for a 25-23 win.

“We kind of talked about it in the huddle, but our team does really good when we’re playing with joy,” said Baylor senior Kara McGhee, who finished with 12 kills and nine blocks, one rejection shy of a double-double. “Sometimes, a lot of times, that has to come from one great play with momentum and you can just carry that on.”

The teams continued to scratch and claw on every rally in the third set, knowing how crucial that particular frame can often be. Harrison and the McGhee sisters — Kara and Elise — all delivered tenacious attacks as Baylor made the plays it needed down the stretch. Rice got to within 24-23 on a Danyle Courtley kill off the hands of the BU blockers. But on the next point, Baylor made some slick passes before Elise McGhee put down the winner after a significant run-up.

But, again, Rice didn’t go quietly into the night. With their season on the line and a vocal rooting section cheering them on from behind their bench, the Owls flipped the script in the fourth. They again rode some well-placed attacks from Adekunle, and capitalized on some untimely service errors from the Bears.

Baylor’s resilience showed in the fifth, however. Allie Sczech’s southpaw sizzlers, sprinkled with well-timed tips, proved big for the Bears down the stretch, as the freshman pocketed seven kills in all. The Bears hit .529 in the closing set, their best percentage of the night by far, with only one error in 17 attempts.

Elise McGhee had 13 kills and two blocks. Harrison contributed 10 digs to go with her 19 digs for another double-double in her stellar career. Freshman setter Averi Carlson also doubled up in the box score, producing 54 assists and 11 digs in just her second NCAA tournament match.

If Louisville defeats Purdue on Saturday, Baylor will travel to the Cardinals’ home court in Kentucky for the next two rounds. But this is the final Ferrell Center match regardless, as second-seeded Nebraska has already advanced and would host before Baylor in the Sweet 16 round of BU’s part of the bracket.

No matter where they play, the Bears just know they need to be ready for a war, similar to what they saw in this one.

“We say all the time, you’ve got to weather the storms,” McGuyre said. “So, definitely a storm crashed on us in the fourth set. But our principles are, we’re going to stay the course.”