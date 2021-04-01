 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richards, Carrington declare for WNBA Draft
0 comments

Richards, Carrington declare for WNBA Draft

{{featured_button_text}}
B12 West Virginia Baylor Basketball (copy)

Baylor seniors DiDi Richards (2) and Dijonai Carrington (21) both declared for the WNBA Draft on Thursday night. 

 Charlie Riedel PHOTos, Associated Press

Baylor Lady Bears senior guards DiDi Richards and DiJonai Carrington each declared for the WNBA Draft via social media on Thursday night.

Although all college basketball players have been granted an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19-affected season, Richards and Carrington are each projected to be second-round picks in ESPN’s latest WNBA mock draft. The 2021 WNBA Draft is set for April 15.

Richards won multiple 2020 national defensive player of the year honors last season and transitioned to playing point guard during the 2020-21 campaign.

Carrington was Baylor’s second-leading scorer for the season after coming to the Lady Bears as a graduate transfer from Stanford.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert