Richards, Carrington ready for WNBA Draft stage

Two weeks ago, Baylor guards DiJonai Carrington and DiDi Richards simultaneously announced that they were declaring for the WNBA Draft.
On Thursday night they’ll find out if their fates align in the same way.
Both players had the option of coming back for a second senior season as the NCAA awarded athletes with an additional year of eligibility because of the upheaval from the COVID-19 pandemic.
But it appears the two Lady Bears are making the jump to pro basketball at an opportune moment.
Carrington, who came to Baylor as a graduate transfer from Stanford, was projected as the 11th pick of the first round by ESPN’s WNBA mock draft version 5.0 on Wednesday. ESPN writer Mechelle Voepel predicted Carrington will be taken by the Seattle Storm.
“The 5-foot-11 Carrington — who often took on the role of defensive stopper for Baylor this past season — maybe could help fill that void for (Seattle), while also bringing some scoring punch,” Voepel wrote.
Richards helped Baylor win the 2019 national championship when she was featured as the Lady Bears’ defensive stopper. She then earned multiple national defensive player of the year honors in 2020 as she was a combo guard, sharing the point guard role at times with Te’a Cooper. This past season, she fully converted to point guard and was 16th in the nation and topped the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.55 to 1).
Richards was projected to be a late second-round pick in Wednesday’s ESPN mock draft.
She will likely be a featured storyline during the draft coverage on ESPN, which begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Richards spoke with Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade among others during an appearance on the television show NBA on TNT on Tuesday night. The story of her preseason injury, when she suffered a Spinal Cord Injury Without Radiographic Abnormality (SCIWORA), was the focus of the interview.
Richards came back from briefly losing sensation below her knees to play in 30 of the Lady Bears’ 31 games and led them to the Elite Eight.
In her Twitter post declaring for the draft, Richards thanked Baylor fans and capped it by pointing toward her pro basketball future.
“Four years, A bachelor’s degree, 5 rings and 1 National Championship later, I am ready for life’s next chapter and have decided to pursue another lifelong dream and enter my name in the WNBA draft,” she said.
Baylor’s other senior, guard Moon Ursin, did not declare for the WNBA Draft. However, Ursin hasn’t stated her intention to turn pro later in the year or return to the Lady Bears.
The Lady Bears have had multiple players drafted in the last two WNBA Drafts. Baylor center Kalani Brown was the seventh overall pick by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2019 and point guard Chloe Jackson was taken early in the second round by the Chicago Sky with the 15th pick.
A year ago, Lady Bears forward Lauren Cox was selected by the Indiana Fever with the third overall pick, Cooper went 18th to the Phoenix Mercury and shooting guard and La Vega alum Juicy Landrum was selected by the Connecticut Sun with the 35th pick.
At least one Baylor player has been taken in the WNBA Draft for five straight years going back to 2016 when Niya Johnson was a third-round pick by the Atlanta Dream. In 2017, the Minnesota Lynx selected Alexis Jones in the first round and the Mercury picked Alexis Prince in the third round. And in 2018 the Dream selected Kristy Wallace in the second round.