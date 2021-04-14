Richards, Carrington ready for WNBA Draft stage

Richards was projected to be a late second-round pick in Wednesday’s ESPN mock draft.

She will likely be a featured storyline during the draft coverage on ESPN, which begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Richards spoke with Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade among others during an appearance on the television show NBA on TNT on Tuesday night. The story of her preseason injury, when she suffered a Spinal Cord Injury Without Radiographic Abnormality (SCIWORA), was the focus of the interview.

Richards came back from briefly losing sensation below her knees to play in 30 of the Lady Bears’ 31 games and led them to the Elite Eight.

In her Twitter post declaring for the draft, Richards thanked Baylor fans and capped it by pointing toward her pro basketball future.

“Four years, A bachelor’s degree, 5 rings and 1 National Championship later, I am ready for life’s next chapter and have decided to pursue another lifelong dream and enter my name in the WNBA draft,” she said.

Baylor’s other senior, guard Moon Ursin, did not declare for the WNBA Draft. However, Ursin hasn’t stated her intention to turn pro later in the year or return to the Lady Bears.