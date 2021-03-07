Richards' Lady Bears legend still growing at Baylor

DiDi Richards wrote her own legacy at Baylor a while back and then continued adding chapters.
She played a good amount and contributed as a freshman in the 2017-18 season. Then, as a sophomore, she soared.
Although Richards averaged 5.1 points per game as a second-year college player, that wasn’t the point. She was a force on defense. Richards began guarding the opponent’s best perimeter player during Baylor’s run to the 2019 NCAA Tournament championship. She started all 38 games that season and commanded the spotlight for her hustle and defensive intensity.
Oh by the way, she popped on the offensive end one night in Greensboro, N.C. Richards scored her career high 25 points in a Sweet 16 win over South Carolina. Eight days later, she and her Lady Bears teammates celebrated the program’s third national championship after they beat Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament final.
And then came adversity.
When the oncoming COVID-19 pandemic shut down the college basketball season in mid-March of 2020, Richards and her teammates were stunned. Everybody went home. Richards would eventually win dual national defensive player of the year honors from the Naismith organization and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. But they were hollow honors with no title to compete for that spring.
Before Richards stepped on the court for a game again, she faced her most daunting challenge. On Oct. 24 last fall, Richards and teammate Moon Ursin collided in practice while hustling after a loose ball in a full-court drill. Richards took a hard shot in the lower back and was taken to the hospital. She had suffered a Spinal Cord Injury Without Radiographic Abnormality (SCIWORA) and briefly lost sensation in her lower legs. It was a scary, unpredictable situation. Richards at times hobbled into the Baylor practice facility using a walker.
But she came back. Lady Bears nation and sports fans in general had to smile with relief and joy on Dec.1 when Richards entered the game at South Florida, Baylor’s second contest of the regular season. She lifted her team to an important road win as she scored four points, dished out seven assists and came up with two steals and a block.
It was vintage DiDi ball.
Now Richards’ senior year is turning the final corner and heading toward the finish line. She has adapted her game to play the vitally important role of point guard in the Lady Bears’ system.
It’s a lot to process. Baylor celebrated Senior Night versus Kansas State on Feb. 27, the same night it clinched its 11th consecutive Big 12 regular season championship. All of that gave Richards time to reflect.
“Senior Night was full of emotions,” Richards said. “It was like a roller coaster. Kalani (Brown) always told me that it would come on you quicker than I think. You think you’re ready to go until it really happens. It was more like validation that, ‘Dang, my time here has come to an end.’ I say that to say I’m proud of the things I’ve done while I was here.”
Astute college basketball fans will speak up and say that it doesn’t have to be the end for Richards. In this unique coronavirus season, players will be granted an additional year of eligibility.
Richards’ unique game — her versatility on offense and her defensive prowess — makes her a legitimate pro prospect. She’s currently projected to be a third-round selection in the 2021 WNBA Draft.
She’ll be faced with a tough choice, whether to stay in college or go on with professional life.
“I think every day is different,” Richards said. “I’m trying not to rush it, but the time is slowly inching up on it. I’m still taking it one day at a time. Every day is different. One day, I’ll want to come back, the next day I’ll want to go to the draft.”
Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey describes Richards as a savvy player, who knows what every teammate is supposed to be doing at all times. Mulkey said that’s why the senior has been able to adapt to playing point guard while keeping up her defensive intensity.
The dramatic highs and lows of the last two years might cause a person’s sunny disposition to erode. For Richards, at least when she’s on the court, she’s still the joyful presence with the pom-pom hairdo.
“DiDi is energetic and exciting,” Ursin said. “That energy that she brings every day, even if you’re in a bad mood, she just walks in and she’s loud and obnoxious, but you have to love it. It’s not something you want to run away from, it’s something you want to run to.”
For Richards, one key adjustment has been her role in the locker room. She said she used to ask upperclassmen Brown and Lauren Cox things like what time they were supposed to be somewhere and what clothes would be appropriate. Now she’s the one answering those questions. Her strategy is to simply pass down the answers she was given, calling it a “copy and paste.”
If there’s one other thing Richards can lean on, it’s the common personality trait between her and her coach — play to win.
“She’s a joy to coach. She has fire in her belly,” Mulkey said. “She’s a fierce competitor. The kid takes charges in practice, the kid gets into it with teammates on trying to be competitive and get it going in practice. DiDi Richards, you never have to prod her to bring energy to the floor. It’s just who she is.”