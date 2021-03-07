Richards' Lady Bears legend still growing at Baylor

Astute college basketball fans will speak up and say that it doesn’t have to be the end for Richards. In this unique coronavirus season, players will be granted an additional year of eligibility.

Richards’ unique game — her versatility on offense and her defensive prowess — makes her a legitimate pro prospect. She’s currently projected to be a third-round selection in the 2021 WNBA Draft.

She’ll be faced with a tough choice, whether to stay in college or go on with professional life.

“I think every day is different,” Richards said. “I’m trying not to rush it, but the time is slowly inching up on it. I’m still taking it one day at a time. Every day is different. One day, I’ll want to come back, the next day I’ll want to go to the draft.”

Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey describes Richards as a savvy player, who knows what every teammate is supposed to be doing at all times. Mulkey said that’s why the senior has been able to adapt to playing point guard while keeping up her defensive intensity.

The dramatic highs and lows of the last two years might cause a person’s sunny disposition to erode. For Richards, at least when she’s on the court, she’s still the joyful presence with the pom-pom hairdo.