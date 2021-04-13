Richardson's go-ahead homer sends Baylor over Sam Houston

HUNTSVILLE — Tre Richardson homered to put Baylor ahead to stay in the eighth inning, and the Bears captured a 4-1 win over Sam Houston State on Tuesday at Don Sanders Stadium.

The game was tied at 1 through seven innings, but then Richardson lofted a high two-run shot to left in the eighth, pushing the Bears (22-11) in front for good. It was Richardson’s second homer of the season. Baylor tacked on an insurance run in the ninth when Chase Wehsener reached on a fielder’s choice grounder, sending Antonio Valdez home to score from third base.

Freshman Cam Caley started for the Bears and gave them five innings of scoreless work, striking out four and walking none. But it was senior Jimmy Winston (5-2) who picked up the win in relief, while Luke Boyd notched his eighth save with a scoreless ninth.

Baylor scored its first run in the first inning on an Andy Thomas RBI single. The score remained 1-0 until the sixth, when Gavin Johnson homered for the Bearkats (15-16) off of reliever Hambleton Oliver.

Baylor returns to the diamond on Friday in Lawrence, Kan., for a conference series with the Kansas Jayhawks.