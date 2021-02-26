Right on schedule: Lady Bears can clinch another Big 12 title on Senior Day

The Baylor Lady Bears have a unique Senior Day tradition that can’t be planned, but it’s not accidental either.
The Lady Bears have a tendency to clinch, or celebrate previously clinching, the Big 12 regular season championship at the same time that they honor their senior class.
Such could be the case on Saturday as No. 7 Baylor hosts Kansas State at 11 a.m. at the Ferrell Center. If the Lady Bears complete the season sweep of the Wildcats, they will lock up at least a share of the conference title.
“Well, we have four (games) left and that’s our focus is the last four games,” Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey said. “We certainly are aware that, if we win, we have a chance to at least clinch a share of the title and if we do then we’ll celebrate.”
Baylor (18-2, 13-1 Big 12) is on the brink of its 11th consecutive Big 12 regular season title and its 12th overall. The Lady Bears can stamp another outright championship with either two more wins or one more victory and a West Virginia loss.
Baylor is still the defending national champion after winning its third such title in 2019 because the burgeoning COVID-19 pandemic wiped out last year’s tournament. If the Lady Bears defeat Kansas State, expect confetti to fall from the Ferrell Center roof and the Baylor players and coaches to ascend a ladder and cut down the nets.
After last year’s NCAA Tournament was taken away, nothing is taken for granted.
“Our goal when the season started was to win a Big 12 championship and now it’s oh so close,” Mulkey said. “They don’t ever get old. I get old, but celebrations don’t get old. … You have to keep in mind, if we win, this will be the first for a lot of players to win a Big 12 championship.”
Among the first timers will be graduate transfer DiJonai Carrington, who is also one of Baylor’s three seniors. Carrington will join four-year Lady Bears Moon Ursin and DiDi Richards in Senior Day festivities.
Keep in mind, Baylor still has one more home game — March 8 vs. West Virginia. And, because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 policies, all three seniors will have the option to come back for the 2021-22 campaign.
But that probably won’t take anything away from the K-State game.
The Lady Bears defeated the Wildcats (7-14, 2-12) by a dozen points on Feb. 7 in Manhattan, Kan. That game was closer than some Baylor fans might have expected, but Mulkey was pleased to notch the road win.
On Saturday, the Lady Bears will once again grapple with K-State 6-foot-6 center Ayoka Lee and the problems she creates on both ends of the floor.
Mulkey said Baylor center Queen Egbo will draw the initial defensive assignment on Lee.
“We’re not going to change our defensive philosophy. We’re going to be man-to-man,” Mulkey said. “We can give Queen more help. I think Queen is a better basketball player today than she was when we were there. That’s because she’s had to guard the big kids at Texas. … She has to turn around every night for the last three or four ball games, she has to guard very good post players.”
The Lady Bears anticipate facing either a sagging man-to-man or 2-3 zone defense from the Wildcats. In the previous contest, K-State’s strategy forced 17 Baylor turnovers and kept the Lady Bears from running away with the lead.
Preparing for the Wildcats this time around is just one more step in a tougher-than-usual process. But Baylor has shown it can adapt in this coronavirus season. Major obstacles haven’t prevented the Lady Bears from staying on schedule to win another conference title.
“I think it shows what we’re made of, especially this year and what we’ve been through already,” Baylor junior Trinity Oliver said. “For us to persevere and to continue to win shows what kind of program this is.”