Right on schedule: Lady Bears can clinch another Big 12 title on Senior Day

After last year’s NCAA Tournament was taken away, nothing is taken for granted.

“Our goal when the season started was to win a Big 12 championship and now it’s oh so close,” Mulkey said. “They don’t ever get old. I get old, but celebrations don’t get old. … You have to keep in mind, if we win, this will be the first for a lot of players to win a Big 12 championship.”

Among the first timers will be graduate transfer DiJonai Carrington, who is also one of Baylor’s three seniors. Carrington will join four-year Lady Bears Moon Ursin and DiDi Richards in Senior Day festivities.

Keep in mind, Baylor still has one more home game — March 8 vs. West Virginia. And, because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 policies, all three seniors will have the option to come back for the 2021-22 campaign.

But that probably won’t take anything away from the K-State game.

The Lady Bears defeated the Wildcats (7-14, 2-12) by a dozen points on Feb. 7 in Manhattan, Kan. That game was closer than some Baylor fans might have expected, but Mulkey was pleased to notch the road win.

On Saturday, the Lady Bears will once again grapple with K-State 6-foot-6 center Ayoka Lee and the problems she creates on both ends of the floor.